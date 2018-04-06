The Wildcats have been waiting for Saturday for quite some time.

Northwestern will hold its first practice at their brand, spanking new Ryan Fieldhouse on Saturday, and WildcatReport will be there to see the “Taj Fitz” and chronicle the action on the field.

Northwestern and its fans have been hearing about the facility that head coach Pat Fitzgerald has called “a game changer” for years. A football palace on the shore of Lake Michigan was first mentioned by the athletic department in 2012. They got approval in 2014 and broke ground in 2016. Finally, on April 7, 2018, the Wildcats will christen the building and officially make it their practice home.

Saturday is also the first open practice of the spring, so WildcatReport will be compiling a list of notes, quotes and observations – though, from what we’ve seen of the facility so far, it may be difficult to keep both eyes on the field. Athletic director Jim Phillips, Fitzgerald and select coaches and players will also be made available to the media.

Northwestern expects its new structure, which was officially unveiled to donors and dignitaries on Thursday, to be a boon for recruiting. Prospects have been touring the facility all spring and many have already expressed rave reviews to WildcatReport. “Amazing”, “awesome”, “crazy”, “first-class” and “state-of-the-art” are just some of the words players have used to describe it.

Which Northwestern targets will be on hand to watch the Wildcats practice on Saturday? Check out The Rock, WildcatReport’s premium message board, for a list of the prospects visiting on Saturday, as well as those players who have visited or will yet visit throughout spring ball.