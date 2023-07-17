Last week was a terrible week for the Northwestern football program. Certainly the worst in in the 17-year tenure of now former head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Ever since Northwestern announced last Friday that Fitzgerald was suspended for two weeks as the result of a six-month hazing investigation, WildcatReport has been reaching out to Wildcat football players to get their input. Then, after the The Daily Northwestern published a story with graphic hazing allegations made by a whistleblower and corroborated by another player, the story exploded, and our efforts intensified.

Even as Fitzgerald went from a two-week suspension to fired within three days, we continued trying to reach players. We tried to contact current players, players from the recent past, players who played in Fitzgerald’s early years leading the program. Anyone who could shed some light.

Our goal was to answer several questions: Did the players experience or witness any of the incidents described in the Daily report, like “running” players or the “car wash”? Did Fitzgerald know about the incidents and, as the whistleblower alleged, even identify players to be hazed?

We had very little luck. We understand the reluctance for players to speak up, even as we offered anonymity. The story seemed to get worse by the day and the anger on all sides rose, mostly directed at the Northwestern administration. There was also a lot of enmity directed at the media.

Current players, as expected, rallied around Fitzgerald on social media. They didn’t necessarily deny the allegations, but they all supported their coach and vouched for his character as the leader of the program. A letter, purportedly from “The ENTIRE Northwestern Football Team” was posted on Twitter saying that the allegations were “exaggerated and twisted” and that Fitzgerald was not involved and “had no knowledge” of the allegations described.

Several players questioned the motives of the whistleblower, who, we were told, was “massively disgruntled” about playing time and had “an axe to grind” with Fitzgerald. Several players blamed a media “hit job” as part of the problem. One player told ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg that the whistleblower was intent on taking down Fitzgerald and that "the truth is none of that stuff happened in our locker room."

In his statement explaining his firing of Fitzgerald for cause, president Michael Schill said that a total of 11 players acknowledged that hazing had been ongoing within the program. Two former program staffers – one who left the program nearly 10 years ago and another who was very recently with the team – told us that “running” players and “car washes” were common knowledge within the program and that if they knew, it’s very likely that Fitzgerald did as well. Former players verified hazing to the Daily and InsideNU, and three described a racist environment, as well.

We continued trying to reach players and, slowly but surely, more and more answers to our questions started trickling in.

The responses we received are certainly not enough for a consensus, or to definitively say what did or didn’t happen. In fact, many of the players’ statements seemed to contradict each other, and some players who were on the same team told us different things. (In order to protect players’ anonymity in this story, we will categorize them in five-year increments.)

We only received one response, via Twitter direct message, from a player who played with the alleged whistleblower. You can read into that silence what you will, but current and the most recent former players weren’t eager to talk to us, on or off the record.

The one most recent player we reached corroborated the whistleblower’s allegations emphatically. What’s more, it was his understanding that hazing incidents like running players and car washes had been in place for quite some time. Interestingly, he also felt that the a lot of the responsibility for hazing and the team culture that allowed hazing incidents to happen lie more with the players than Fitzgerald or his coaching staff.

"I’m not trying to get involved in all the drama. But yes, many of the incidents described happened and have been tradition at NU for a while,” he said. “I really hoped more of the upperclassmen would [have] stepped up to claim responsibility, because it’s on them more than the coaches.... The team’s culture is in their hands."

As to the question of whether Fitzgerald knew of the hazing, he said he can’t say for sure. No one, it seems, can. But he categorically denied that the coach identified players to be hazed with the “Shrek clap” or anything else, as the whistleblower alleged.

"It’s tough to say if he knew about it or not, I know that hazing has quite the history with the team, so maybe he knew a little being a former player,” said the player. “Either way, he should [have] known, it was a big and rather visible part of the culture on his team. But him identifying players is completely false, he preached a no-hazing policy and nothing ever happened with him present."

So, to sum up his experience: hazing incidents consistent with the whistleblower's accusations happened last season, Fitzgerald may or may not have known about the hazing but should have known in either case, and the coach didn't participate in any way.

Schill agreed with the player about Fitzgerald's responsibility. The president did an about-face from his initial punishment and decided that, even if Fitzgerald plausibly didn’t know hazing was going on within the team, as the leader of the program he should have known. That’s why Schill terminated him.

Unfortunately, that’s as clear-cut as the player comments get. We talked to one other player who last played fewer than five years ago, and several others who played up to 10, or more than 10 years ago. Of all of those, just one said that he knew of hazing within the program.

“The ‘car wash’ was a thing,” said one player, who last played a dozen years ago. “But I never witnessed it. I’m pretty confident it went on my freshman year... Don’t remember it being talked about as much after that. The Gatorade shake challenge happened for sure. Definitely didn’t force anyone to do it. The guys that did it seemed happy to participate.”

That brings us to the question on the mind of many fans and players: were traditions like the shake challenge hazing if players actively volunteer to take part? Is it only hazing if they are forced to participate?

On top of that, as one player pointed out, two people can look at the same incident and see different things.



