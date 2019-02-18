Northwestern’s games are becoming mind-numbingly predictable. The Wildcats play good defense and give maximum effort, but their inability to put the ball in the basket – the most fundamental thing in basketball – leads to a loss.

On Saturday night, the Wildcats dropped their sixth straight game in the same fashion, this time to Nebraska, 59-50. Northwestern shot 34.5 percent from the floor and just 20 percent from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats were within 42-41 with 8:18 left after a dunk by Dererk Pardon, but they unraveled from there. Nebraska implemented a 1-3-1 zone and Northwestern got shut out for the next five and a half minutes as the Huskers scored 11 straight points to put the game out of reach.

That’s been par for the course for the struggling Wildcats, who watched their season record plunge under .500 at 12-13 and their Big Ten mark sink to a woeful 3-11, just one game out of the basement.

Head coach Chris Collins sounded like Captain Obvious after the game.

“We’re having a hard time scoring,” he said. “It’s been the script for us for most of the year… It wasn’t our defense. Our defense wasn’t the reason we lost. The reason we lost is we really struggled to score the ball.”

Northwestern has scored just 55.8 points per game on this six-game losing streak and broke 60 points just once. They also reached 40 percent shooting only one time, when they exploded for 79 points against Iowa.

Other than that one sterling performance against the Hawkeyes – in which they blew a 12-point lead with less than three minutes left – Northwestern's scoring and shooting numbers have been downright ugly.