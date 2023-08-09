Northwestern kept things local on Wednesday, landing a commitment from Angelo Ciaravino, a 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard from Chicago (Ill.) Mt. Carmel.

Ciaravino is the second player to commit to Northwestern this week, joining guard KJ Windham who made his announcement on August 4.

Ciaravino has spent his summer playing with the Illinois Wolves, one of the state's premier AAU teams, and a program that has produced Wildcat players like John Shurna, Nate Taphorn, Jordan Ash and Barret Benson.

Ciaravino will return to Mt. Carmel for his senior season to try and improve on a 27-7 junior campaign with the Caravan that ended with a loss in the IHSA 3A sectional finals to powerhouse Chicago Simeon.