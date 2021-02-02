Signing days at Northwestern are usually as predictable as a Rocky movie. But this year, there will be a little more drama than usual in Evanston.

The Wildcats are in the running for two remaining Class of 2021 targets, and both of them will be announcing their decisions on Wednesday, National Signing Day.

Interestingly, both players were committed to other schools before pulling in major offers and becoming hot commodities on the recruiting trail.



