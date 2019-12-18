@WildcatReport

National Signing Day was a tough day at the office for Northwestern.

The Wildcats welcomed 16 new Wildcats on Wednesday but found themselves on the short end of two high-profile signing decisions at critical positions.

First, early this morning, three-star quarterback Mike Wright, who had been a UCF commit, signed with Vanderbilt over Northwestern.

Then, a little later, came the big blow: NU wide receiver commit Abdur Rahmaan-Yaseen, one of just two four-stars in the Wildcats' class of 2020, signed with Purdue.

That means that, as bad as Northwestern's passing game was in 2019 -- they finished 130th, dead-last, in the nation in passing efficiency -- the Wildcats failed to land a quarterback or a wide receiver during the early signing period.

Now, those holes will have to be filled either during signing day in February, or through the NCAA transfer portal.

Yaseen's decision especially stings because he had been committed to Northwestern for more than a year. He also signed with a Big Ten West division rival, meaning the Wildcats will have to face him annually for the next four or five years, a bitter reminder of a recruiting battle lost.

Yaseen took an official visit to Purdue just last weekend that apparently swung him to the Boilers. Sources say that Northwestern's dreadful performance in the passing game last season played a role in his decision.