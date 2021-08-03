Arden (N.C.) Christ School quarterback AJ Simpkins was one of several Class of 2022 quarterbacks invited to Northwestern’s quarterback camp last Friday.

The door has opened for a new wave of players like Simpkins after the Wildcats’ early recruiting efforts to find a quarterback in this class came up empty.

Simpkins, who called the Wildcats' camp "a cool experience," talked to us about how he performed and more.