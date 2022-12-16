@WildcatReport

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Northwestern junior left tackle declared for the NFL Draft on Friday morning.

A projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Skoronski accomplished just about everything he could in his three years as a Wildcat. He is already generally regarded as one of the greatest players in school history.

This week, Skoronski became the first unanimous All-American in Northwestern history. He is the 15th Wildcat player to earn consensus All-American honors, and his name will go on the facing of the second deck at Ryan Field next season.

He started every game he played at Northwestern from 2020-22 and was the starting left tackle as a true freshman for the 2020 Big Ten West champions. This season, he won the Big Ten's Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award, was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and earned first-team All-Big Ten recognition for the second straight season -- all while playing for a team that finished 1-11.

Skoronski, a highly sought after four-star recruit from Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South, is ranked as the No. 1 tackle in the nation by Pro Football Focus. ESPN's Todd McShay has Skoronski projected as the seventh pick in the first round in his latest mock draft released earlier this week.