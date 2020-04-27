Wide receiver Skyler Bell is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound prospect from The Taft School in Watertown, CT has moved things up a bit and will now be announcing his commitment on May 20.

"I decided to move up my timeline because I said that I will make the decision when I find the place that is right, and my family and I have been in non-stop thought about this and think that this is the right time," said Bell.

A three-star prospect, Bell has narrowed it down to six finalists, which are Iowa, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, and Rutgers.

"Those six schools have been in contact with me almost everyday and it’s extremely hard," Bell said.