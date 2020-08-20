WildcatReport - Slater's Northwestern career is over

One of the top offensive line prospects in the country is opting out of his senior season and declaring for the NFL draft.

Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater told Yahoo Sports in a phone interview that he will not play his senior season. Slater said the decision manifested itself after an ongoing dialogue with Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

“I didn’t think a winter or spring season allows for optimal recovery or training to have a great rookie year,” Slater told Yahoo Sports. “I talked about it with everyone. Everyone at Northwestern has been extremely supportive. They’ve had open and honest conversations with me. I can tell they wanted the best for me.”





