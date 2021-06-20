Evan Smith just wrapped up his official visit to Northwestern, and it sounds like things couldn't have bone much better.

The athlete from Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain earned an offer as a cornerback from Northwestern during an on-campus evaluation just the week before. He came back for an official visit that stretched from Thursday through Saturday and walked away impressed with what the Wildcat program has to offer.

"I loved my stay here," Smith told WildcatReport via text on Sunday before flying back home. "Overall, I would give my visit a 10/10."