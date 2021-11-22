Snap Judgments: Looking for positives

Jared Thomas, a former Northwestern All-Big Ten center and captain, analyzes Wildcat football for WildcatReport.



This has been a difficult season for Northwestern fans. You can imagine what it's like for a guy like Jared Thomas, who once wore the N helmet and still bleeds purple. Not only has Thomas had to watch the Wildcats flounder on Saturdays, but on top of that, he has had to talk to WildcatReport on Sundays to rehash the misery as our football expert. Week after week, it seemed like we were having the same conversation as the same problems cropped up in game after game. Take Saturday's 32-14 loss to Purdue, for example. Thomas was in the stands at Wrigley Field to watch the Wildcats lose their fifth straight game and demonstrate the same issues they have exhibited most of the season. The offense, which hasn't topped 14 points in more than a month, managed just two scores and 303 total yards. The defense, as they did earlier in the season, gave up several big plays as Purdue connected on four passes of more than 40 yards. At this point, Thomas thinks that Northwestern's players feel the same way as many fans do. They are glad that, with one more game to go, the season is coming to a close "It's that time of year, and the end of the season will be almost like a sigh of relief," he said. "They've gone through so much disappointment and they didn't perform to the standard. “Hopefully, next week they'll be able to go out on a high note." So, with that in mind, we're going to eschew the same old problems we have discussed here time and again, and focus more on some of the positives that Thomas saw in Saturday's loss.



First of all, Thomas echoed the post-game words of head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcat players and praised the environment at Wrigley Field. Thomas sat down the third-base line and was impressed by the game’s almost bowl-like atmosphere. "It was a pretty cool venue and they did a great job with the set-up," said Thomas. As far as what happened on the field goes, Thomas began with, "I don't think they played terrible." That, as much as anything, illustrates the kind of season it's been for the Wildcats. "They completed about as well as they have all season." Purdue was able to win the game with those big plays, something the Wildcat defense had been able to largely avoid in recent weeks. But it wasn't the guy anyone expected who made more plays than anyone. Wide receiver Milton Wright had a career day, with eight catches for 213 yards and three touchdowns. "It's funny because in my preview, I talked about the importance of covering (Purdue wide receiver) David Bell, and another receiver goes for 213 yards," said Thomas. Maybe the biggest play of the game was a happy accident for the Boilers: the inadvertent onside kick that they recovered to start the second half. "I agree with Coach Fitz on that one," said Thomas. "It's the story of our season." Thomas also saw a few other positive signs, while pointing out that, at this point in the season, after 11 games, there isn’t much value to any lessons learned. "I thought (the offense) drove the ball well all game," he said. "They were on the field for a long time. It just didn't equate to points." The Wildcats have been on the short end of some lopsided time-of-possession numbers this year, but they actually had the ball 3:10 more than Purdue on Saturday. The primary reason was a running attack that produced 144 yards, the most since a Week 4 win over Ohio on Sept. 25. For once, the Wildcats took Thomas’ advice and stuck to the running game.

Hull was the workhorse back for the Wildcats, with 96 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, a number he reached just one other time this season. Hull also had a team-high six catches. "When Evan is utilized in the running game and the passing game, it works out well for the offense," he said. "Evan has great footwork and he sees the field well." Thomas also liked it when Hull "dragged about four guys into the end zone" in the third quarter for his only score. He is a fan of the redshirt sophomore and thinks that Northwestern's backfield of the future is in good shape once Cam Porter returns from his injury next season. "Remember, the guy that a lot of people say is our best offensive player (Porter) didn't get to play this year," said Thomas. "The future is bright for the running back room. I hope they find a way to play both of them because Hull has proven that he belongs on the field." One player who many expected not to be on the field as a starter on Saturday was quarterback Andrew Marty. Thomas was one of the people who thought that Ryan Hilinski should get to the start to begin building toward the 2022 season, since he has two years of eligibility remaining while Marty is a fifth-year senior. At the same time, however, Thomas says that he "wasn't too surprised" that the Wildcats went with Marty. "Fitz is always going to play the player that gives them a best chance to win," he said. The value of a potential win in an already lost season versus the value of getting your future QB some much-needed reps is the real question behind that decision that no one will be able to answer. While Northwestern's offense struggled all season, Thomas thinks that Hull, Hilinski, Porter and young bright spots like wide receiver Bryce Kirtz and tight end Marshall Lang can turn the worst unit in the Big Ten around next season. "The talent is there," he said. "The best teacher is experience. They need a year of development, with the same group, in the same system."

