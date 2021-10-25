Snap Judgments: Thomas wants to see Northwestern run the ball more

Jared Thomas doesn’t like what he’s seeing from Northwestern’s offense.

While there were problems in all three phases in the Wildcats’ 33-7 loss to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday, the offense is near and dear to Thomas. He started 30 games on the offensive line for the Wildcats from 2015-19.

So he knows what he’s talking about when he says Northwestern is straying from its formula for success.

“The winning formula has always been to run the ball, and then use the pass to complement the run,” said Thomas, a two-year starter at center who captained the 2019 team. He’s not sure why the Wildcats have strayed from that M.O. lately.

Thomas did some research and found some interesting statistics to back his premise. In all three games the Wildcats won this year – against Indiana State, Ohio and Rutgers – starting tailback Evan Hull got at least 20 carries. In the team’s four losses – to Michigan State, Duke, Nebraska and Michigan – he got 10 or fewer in each game.

Against Michigan on Saturday, Hull had just six carries, and one of them went for a 75-yard touchdown. So he doesn’t understand why the Wildcats abandoned the run so early. He doesn’t accept the standard “it wasn’t working” as a valid reason, either.

“Just because you your gain one yard on one play and three yards on another, doesn’t mean you go away from it,” said Thomas. “Those are the plays that could go for 60 yards in the second half.”

He continued, “When we don’t run the ball, we let them off the hook. We don’t make them have to stop us.”

Thomas, as you can tell, is a Wildcat at heart. He says “we” whenever he talks about the team. When he talks about running the ball on play after play, he gets passionate, clapping to emphasize each snap.

“The fact that they stopped running the ball tells me that they don’t have confidence that they can run the ball for the rest of the game,” he said. “They’re giving up on it…to do what, exactly?”

Thomas doesn’t think Northwestern should run the ball to get Hull 20 carries or to hit some magic number. He thinks that continuing to run pays dividends in other areas of the offense.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski struggled on Saturday, completing less than 50% of his passes for 129 yards and his first interception of the year. He was often under heavy pressure and made several throws off of his back foot because pass rushers were in his face.

“You want to alleviate the pressure on Hilinski? Hand the ball off,” he said. “If you don’t, they don’t have to respect the run and can just pin their ears back and blitz the heck out of him” – which is exactly what the Wolverines did.

It also would have negated some of the Wolverines’ massive advantage in time-of-possession. Northwestern ran the ball just twice in the first quarter and five times in the third. Michigan held the ball for 22:54 of the first half and just under 40 minutes for the game.

Once they fell behind 24-7 in the third quarter, the Wildcats had to abandon the run entirely in an effort to get back into the game.

Thomas says it’s “not my job to question the play-calling,” but he clearly is troubled by offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian’s abandonment of the running game. He thinks they “fell in love with a lot of screen passes” against Michigan and didn’t stick with the run, even after Hull made by far the biggest play for the offense in the second quarter.

“When a pass is incomplete, they don’t stop throwing the ball, do they?” he asked. “They have to stick with (the run).”