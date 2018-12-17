Northwestern had itself quite a weekend.

The Wildcats hosted 12 Class of 2019 commitments for their official visits over the weekend, as well as three uncommitted prospects. They landed two of those prospects on Saturday: three-star safety Brandon Joseph committed in the morning, and three-star wide receiver Malik Washington joined him later than afternoon.

That brings the class’s membership up to 18 and its Rivals ranking up to 41, just before the early signing period starts on Wednesday.

So, now what? With just a couple spots and a few days left, what positions are the Wildcats focused on, and which prospects are in the hunt? We’ve been talking to sources and working the phones to bring you the latest.





