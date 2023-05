Northwestern's recruiting of Brett Eskildsen is moving rapidly. But just about everything associated with Eskildsen is fast.

The wide receiver from Frisco (Tex.) Centennial has run a 4.42 laser-timed 40-yard dash and has a personal best of 10.7 seconds in the 100 meters. Now, less than a week after receiving his offer from Northwestern, he is preparing for an official visit to Evanston that will be his first.

We talked to the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Eskildsen about his interest in the Wildcats and his upcoming visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.