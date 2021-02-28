Despite a magnificent 2020 season that saw Northwestern finish 7-2, with a Big Ten West division title and a No. 10 national ranking, there was still a little anxiety among the fan base immediately after the Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl in over Auburn on New Year’s Day.

The Wildcats lost top-notch defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz, players were entering the transfer portal left and right, and, most concerning, their revered leader, head coach Pat Fitzgerald, was reportedly considered for some NFL positions.

But things have calmed down considerably since then and the program has settled into a business-as-usual feel.

Fitzgerald signed a new 10-year contract that will keep him at Northwestern through 2030. The Wildcats landed a new defensive coordinator with NFL experience. They added a prized quarterback and veteran wide receiver from the transfer portal in January. Finally, they signed a pair of playmakers with speed to their 2021 recruiting class on National Signing Day on Feb. 3.

So, with spring practice set to begin on Tuesday, we begin our look at some of the questions Northwestern faces – questions that will begin to be answered over the five weeks of spring football.

We start with the offensive side of the ball, where the quarterback situation heads the list for the second straight year.



