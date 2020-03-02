Second in a series of three stories by Tim Chapman examining the questions facing Northwestern's offense, defense and special teams during spring practice. More: Offense



1. Is the secondary a bit underrated?

Greg Newsome had 11 passes defended in 2019, second-most in the Big Ten. (AP Images)

The Northwestern pass defense accomplished a lot last season. Considering they lost two pretty good pass defenders in CB Montre Hartage and S Jared McGee, as well as long-time position coach Jerry Brown to retirement, they finished the season with the following national rankings:

- 46th in pass efficiency defense rating (128.5, up from 134 last year). This stat takes into account pass completion percentage, touchdowns and big plays allowed, as well as takeaways caused.

- 11th in opponent yards per completion (10.8 ypc, up from 11.3 in 2018).

- 74th in opponents’ completion percentage, allowing just 61% last year (up from 64% in 2018).

They allowed a passing TD on just 35% of their opponents’ red zone opportunities, and just 17 total passing TDs all season (about 1.5 per game).

What is most remarkable is that, in each one of these categories, the Wildcats improved from 2018’s stats during Big Ten Championship run. And they did it all in Matt MacPherson’s first year coaching the DBs at NU. MacPherson went from coaching running backs for 12 years to stepping in and replacing two stalwart players and a coaching legend, and playing with a lot of youth and inexperience on the outside. That’s cutting your teeth the right way.

Senior S JR Pace (who will wear No. 9 this year) has shown some good things throughout his career and, even though his production dipped a bit last year, he appears determined to bounce back and is ready to lead this secondary. He has very good range covering the deep middle and launches like a missile to strike ball carriers against the run.

Pace will be joined once again by senior Travis Whillock, who’s more of a run-stopping tackler at safety with a pretty good football IQ. He’s finished near the top of the squad in tackles and havoc plays (forced/recovered fumbles) the last two years, though the consistency of his tackling needs to improve.

The real fire should come from the outside in junior CB Greg Newsome, who started the season red hot before injury kept him out the final three games. Still, he finished second in the Big Ten in passes defended (11) and we certainly saw a level of swagger that, frankly, we really haven’t seen from a Northwestern defender in some time.

Fellow junior CB Cam Ruiz got better with every snap last year and, before season’s end, was covering better and playing with some of Newsome’s contagious swagger, finishing with seven passes defended.

Even redshirt sophomore CB A.J. Hampton got some good looks in the second-half of the season. Both Ruiz and Hampton were picked on early in the season but strengthened after their baptism into Big Ten football and certainly don’t seem to shy from a challenge. The key this year will be winning more of those challenges.

Though head coach Pat Fitzgerald pointed out in his recent spring kickoff press conference that “a year older doesn’t mean a year better,” we do know that this relatively young group put up better numbers than the year before, finishing with an overall secondary ranking that put them 40th in the country. And, what’s more, they return essentially everyone – six of their top seven players.





2. Can the secondary take the ball away, and will they stay healthy?

JR Pace had just one INT last season, after collecting four in 2018. (AP Images)

Fitzgerald has made no bones about the defense’s biggest need for improvement, and that’s takeaways. It’s been a hallmark of their successes during Fitzgerald’s time in Evanston, and he knows it will have to be what they specialize in to continue the program’s success. As well as they defended the pass, the secondary only picked off three passes last year (the team had seven, but four came from non-DBs). This stat ranked them 100th in the country and simply did not give their struggling offense any sort of much-needed advantage or momentum.

In addition to interceptions, this group needs to force and recover more fumbles. Defenses forced and recovered just three fumbles last season. Whillock was the most disruptive in terms of takeaways, forcing one fumble and recovering two. The havoc needs to expand to his teammates, because as stingy as they want to be against the pass, there’s nothing as frustrating for an offense as losing the ball.

Equally paramount is the health of this unit. It’s been evident in Evanston that the injury bug has fed off the fellas in the back half, especially at CB. Since 2016, we’ve seen starters like Matthew Harris, Keith Watkins, Trae Williams and Greg Newsome miss a handful of games (or in some cases, an entire season) with physical maladies. Safeties like Kyle Queiro, Parrker Westphal, and even Whillock have also had to wear street clothes on Saturdays.

Not that depth is a major concern right now, but they are down two two-deep CBs, as Roderick Campbell and Brian Bullock transferred to Southern Illinois and Abilene Christian, respectively.

With injuries hitting the Cats pretty hard recently, we’ll go beyond the metrics and hope that they can get a little luck on their side in this department.





3. Can the defensive line endure losses to graduation?

Samdup Miller returns for his fourth year as a starter. (AP Images)