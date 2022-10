Talented 2024 defensive back recruit Jamir Benjamin has steadily risen to become one of the most sought-after defensive players in the Midwest. The West Bloomfield, MI standout racked up 29 division one offers before to whittling his list of schools down to a top 10 that was released moments ago.

Prior to releasing his top schools publicly, Benjamin sat down with Rivals to discuss his finalists and detail why each school made the cut.