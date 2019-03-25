Star 2021 WR Emeka Egbuka breaks down major visits
One of the top 2021 receivers nationally is Steilacoom, Wash., standout Emeka Egbuka and he visited three schools over the last few days. Egbuka is planning to visit Stanford in May and said he wou...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news