WildcatReport - Starting Five: Northwestern's 2021 start, more transfer talk

Northwestern is off to a nice start with the class of 2021 after a second addition on Sunday night. College transfers continue to find new homes, a four-star guard in the class of 2021 postpones his decision and a 2022 guard to keep an eye on are all explored in this week's edition of the Starting Five. RIVALS ROUNDTABLE: Live periods, risers, draft decisions



1. NORTHWESTERN ADDS BARNHIZER, OFF TO GOOD START IN 2021

I like the start that Chris Collins and Northwestern are off to in the 2021 class. Sunday night they added their second commitment from the class of 2021 when Brooks Barnhizer ended things. A three-star small forward from Indiana, Barnhizer is a player that I was really looking forward to seeing this spring and summer with Indiana Elite. He had a breakout junior season and plays a modern game. What I mean is he likes to shoot threes or score on high efficiency drives to the basket, making him the type that those who lean to analytics really like. He has good size and the reason he's so effective on his drives is because of toughness and a body that is adding strength. His shot looks clean from deep, he's a solid athlete and he's a strong rebounder and good passer. There's no doubt he looks like a legit Big Ten recruit. Barnhizer joins Rivals150 guard Julian Roper -- who committed back in May and is a guy that can play either point or shooting guard -- to make up Northwestern's early recruiting class.



2. FIGUEROA HEADED TO OREGON

It seems like Dana Altman and Oregon pick up impact transfers every year and they've found another one in St. John's junior L.J. Figueroa. A former top 100 player in high school and four-star prospect coming out of junior college, Figueroa is a big guard who has proven to be a high-level contributor at the Big East level. During his two seasons for the Red Storm, Figueroa averaged 14.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while starting in 64 of 66 appearances. He's a big guard, can defend all around the perimeter and is a threat from the three point line that will have to be respected. Figueroa will have one year of eligibility remaining but must sit for a year due to transfer rules unless he is able to win a waiver request.



3. PITT LANDS POTENTIAL IMPACT TRANSFER

Also coming up big with a junior transfer were Jeff Capel and Pittsburgh. The Panthers landed Miami (Ohio) shooting guard Nike Sibande. A sit one year to play one year guy -- unless he is able to get a waiver -- Sibande is a guy that I never saw in high school. However, I have seen him some during the course of his three years playing for Miami in the MAC -- where he was freshman of the year in 2017-18 season. Sibande is an explosive guy. He plays above the rim in traffic and he gets turned and headed to the basket in a hurry off of ball screens. As a shooter he's a bit streaky from deep and has had a tendency to force some shots in the past, but when he gets going he can score in a hurry and near 1,500-point career scorers aren't easy to find in June. Whether he has to sit a year or not, adding strength and developing his off (left) hand to be a little more dangerous as a shot creator.

Considering that Pitt wasn't even included in Sibande's initial top five, he's a big win for Capel and his scoring ability will be a welcome addition to what is looking like a potentially dangerous backcourt.



4. FOUR-STAR BEADLE HOLDS OFF ON DECISION

The plan was for four-star Josh Beadle to be off the board by now. After announcing a top five of Clemson, College of Charleston, Furman, VCU and Wake Forest, Beadle was expected to commit on Sunday afternoon. Further, it looked like it was going to be either Clemson or Wake Forest that landed him. However, after reconsidering things, the explosive 6-foot-3 combo guard decided to hold off on an announcement. A member of the Upward Stars summer program, he's a smooth scorer and playmaker from Columbia (S.C.) Cardinal Newman who I had expected to have a big summer. Currently, there are no new plans for a decision date and whether or not he'll keep his same list of five remains to be seen.



5. CHANDLER JACKSON ONE TO WATCH IN 2022