Three-star offensive tackle Payton Stewart announced his commitment to Northwestern on Monday to become the fourth verbal that the Wildcats secured from their first group of official visitors.

Last weekend was Stewart's first time on campus, and to earn a commitment from a talent like his, all the way from Kelso, Wash. over several PAC-12 programs and Power Five contemporaries is a major coup for this coaching staff.

What led the coveted 6-foot-7, 250-pounder to commit to the Wildcats so quickly, eschewing two other schedule official visits? We talked to him to find out.