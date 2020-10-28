WildcatReport - Sting Factor: Barryn Sorrell decommits from Northwestern

When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.

Barryn Sorrell was a major recruiting victory for Northwestern.

The three-star defensive lineman from New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross picked the Wildcats over more than a dozen programs in early June. But in recent days Sorrell backed off his pledge and reopened his recruitment.

Sorrell’s commitment to coach Pat Fitzgerald’s club was big for many reasons: It showed that the Big Ten program can dip into the talent-rich South for top prospects and the three-star prospect has position versatility across the defensive line.

With his physical ability and motor, Sorrell could have been an early standout in Northwestern’s defense.



However, it doesn’t look like it will happen now.

Arizona State has offered Sorrell after his de-commitment and then Virginia offered in September. Baylor, Kansas, Louisville, Memphis, Missouri, Purdue, Vanderbilt and others remain in the mix.