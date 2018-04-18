If Connor Foster has anywhere close to the career that the last offensive tackle Northwestern landed out of Milford (Ohio) High School, coaches will be very, very happy.

The last Eagle tackle who matriculated to Evanston was, of course, Zach Strief. All he did was start 40 straight games for Northwestern, get named a first-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America and then go on to a 12-year career with the New Orleans Saints before retiring just last month.

And the two players share more than a position and an alma mater. Strief helped mentor his young protégé through the recruiting process.

WildcatReport talked to Foster about his commitment and the role that Strief played in his decision in this premium recruiting story.