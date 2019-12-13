Now you can get 25% off of your subscription price AND get a FREE $75 gift code to Nike.com when you subscribe to WildcatReport!

Our Nike.com promotion is now live. New WildcatReport annual subscribers get 25% off their first-year subscription, plus a $75 digital gift code to use at Nike.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Think about it: That's a $100 subscription for $75, plus $75 in Nike gear for free. That means the first year is practically free!

Here are the details:

- The promo code is NIKE.

- This offer is for NEW annual subscribers only.- If you don't have a Rivals user account, use this link(please enter the promo code: NIKE):

https://northwestern.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=NIKE

If you already have a registered Rivals account but are not a subscriber, use this link (please enter the promo code: NIKE):

https://northwestern.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=NIKE





Terms and conditions

- Have an updated email address in your user profile. We will email you the certificate.

- This offer can not be combined with any other promotion on Rivals.com.

- This offer is valid for new annual subscriptions only.

- Please allow up to seven days for delivery of the NIKE digital gift code.

- Offer is valid while supplies last, and will not extend beyond December 31, 2019.

- Nike gift cards are redeemable for merchandise on Nike.com, Converse.com, at any Nike-owned and Converse-owned retail locations in the United States and Puerto Rico, and by phone. For additional information about your Nike Gift Card, visit: https://www.nike.com/help/a/giftcard-terms-us.





Subscribe today!