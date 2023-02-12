@WildcatReport

Chase Audige was having a dreadful game offensively. The senior guard, always streaky, made just two of his first 11 shots and committed three turnovers.

As he put it, “I couldn’t throw a rock in the ocean.”

The Wildcats trailed No. 1 Purdue by eight points, 55-47, with less than four minutes left. Northwestern ran a play for Ty Berry, who got an open look and missed it.

But Boo Buie weaseled his way into the trees to pull down the offensive rebound, "a huge play," according to Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

Buie kicked the ball out to Audige, who had his feet set in the corner. This time, the three-pointer was pure to cut the lead to five.

Then Audige, with Northwestern applying full-court pressure, picked Fletcher Loyer’s pocket near half-court and went in for a dunk. It was a one-possession game and that five-year-old, multimillion-dollar roof was ready to blow off of Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Northwestern, the team that seemingly found creative ways to lose game after game the last three seasons, closed out the No. 1 team in the nation from there.

Starting with Audige’s triple from the corner, the Wildcats outscored the big, bad Boilermakers 17-3 the rest of the way to post a 64-58 win, the program’s first over an AP No. 1 team in history on its 19th try.

"One of the reasons why I wanted to come here was to get the opportunity to create historical games," said an elated, emotional Chris Collins after the game. "How often in your life do you have an opportunity to create history?"

It was Audige who got the party started, putting a dreadful start behind him to score 10 points in less than two minutes. After the three and dunk, he hit a jumper and another three to help turn an eight-point Purdue lead into a 59-57 Wildcat advantage with 1:39 to go.

"Down the stretch, I thought he was awesome," said Collins.

Collins said that Audige has what he calls “shooter’s amnesia.” Collins should know: he had the same affliction when he was a player and no shot seemed unmakeable.

"Not a lot of guys can miss shots and not have that effect them," said Collins. "He always thinks he’s going to make the next shot."