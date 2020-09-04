WildcatReport - Sullivan elated about Michigan's decision to reinstate fall football

Thousands of high school players across Michigan rejoiced on Thursday when Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order reinstating high school football.

But chances are that no one was more ecstatic -- or relieved -- than Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan.

The three-star prospect from Davison was in a tough spot, having to decide between enrolling early at Northwestern and going for a second straight state championship at Davison High School in the spring.

Now, he can do both.

"The weight off the shoulders is crazy!" he said via text message.