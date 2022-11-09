@WildcatReport

There was a play, early in the fourth quarter, where Brendan Sullivan showed what kind of quarterback he can be for Northwestern.

On second-and-9 at his own 42, and trailing 14-7, the redshirt freshman took the snap in the shotgun. Almost immediately, Ohio State defensive tackle Taron Vincent beat his block and knifed through the line, forcing Sullivan to move up in the pocket. Then, Sullivan jump-cut to his left to dodge defensive end Zach Harrison and continued rolling toward his left. Seeing there was nowhere to go, he quickly reversed field, and ceded yardage to elude Jack Sawyer. He finally got some daylight at the hashmark and zipped a bullet on the run to Cam Porter for 10 yards and a first down.

It was a magical play, a shining moment in a season of darkness. ESPN play-by-play man Sean McDonough compared Sullivan’s scrambling to NFL Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton. Analyst Todd Blackledge called the play unbelievable. It was the kind of athletic play from a true dual-threat QB that Northwestern hasn’t seen since the days of Kain Colter or Dan Persa.

And it came just a few plays after Sullivan made a tight-window throw to Malik Washington for a first down, and then smartly threw the ball away before going out of bounds under a heavy rush. Fans were seeing Sullivan, making his third start as a college quarterback, grow up before their eyes.

Alas, there would be no happy ending for Sullivan and the Wildcats. Northwestern’s drive died at the Ohio State 36-yard line, where Sullivan's pass sailed over the head of Donny Navarro and they gave up the ball on downs. The No. 2 Buckeyes would score more one more touchdown to claim an ugly 21-7 win and send the Wildcats to their eighth straight loss, their longest in 33 years.

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has praised the toughness and grittiness of his new starting quarterback all season, said that he likes the strides Sullivan is making every game.

“Sully’s learning a lot, each and every rep,” said Fitzgerald during his Monday press conference. “I think he’s embraced the role. Coming out of training camp, we thought the competition going into this year was close and tight, and he stayed the course when he wasn’t named the starter to start the season. That’s a credit to him.”

Sullivan battled Ryan Hilinski for the starting job in both spring and fall camp. Hilinski won the job and started the first six games of the season. But with the offense struggling, Fitzgerald decided to pull Hilinski during the Wisconsin game. Sullivan has been the starter in the three games since.

Sullivan has shown some flashes of his ability to make plays with both his arm and his feet. On the season, he has completed a remarkable 72.9% of his passes for 495 yards, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His completion percentage and quarterback rating are better than Hilinski’s, though the bottom line is that the Wildcats are 0-3 in his starts.



