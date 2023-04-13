@WildcatReport

EVANSTON-The weather was absolutely glorious on Thursday morning in Evanston for Northwestern’s spring practice.

The sunshine, a temperature in the low 70s and a light breeze off of Lake Michigan were enough to make people at least temporarily forget a 1-11 2022 season was as ugly as this April day was beautiful.

One player who is ready to put 2022 behind him and race to the season opener at Rutgers on Sept. 2 is quarterback Brendan Sullivan. Not because he played particularly badly. Sullivan actually showed some flashes that he could be the No. 1 guy for this program moving forward. No, it’s because Sullivan took a beating last year, suffering three injuries during the season that limited him to just five games, four of them starts.

"I broke a few bones last year,” said Sullivan, squinting in the sun after Thursday’s workout. “I broke my hand, broke my [sternum] and [had a] knee injury. So I got beaten up a little bit last year. So the goal is to put on a little weight and be able take some more hits next year."

Sullivan did exactly that this winter, adding enough weight and muscle that he is visibly bigger, and now listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds.

Whether the offense can make similar gains this season has yet to be seen.

To put it bluntly, Northwestern’s offense was dreadful last season, averaging a paltry 13.8 points per game to rank 128th out of 131 FBS teams last season. They were the lowest scoring offense in Power Five football, and the Wildcats got outscored 89-15 over the final three games of the season.

On top of that, the Wildcats lost their leading rusher, their top three receivers and four starting offensive linemen, including Peter Skoronski, a left tackle who could be picked in the Top 10 in the NFL Draft later this month. The outlook is not particularly rosy.

But hope abounds in spring practice, when every team in undefeated. The last of Northwestern’s 11 straight losses, an embarrassing 41-3 rout at the hands of rival Illinois, was almost five months ago.

So Sullivan isn’t dwelling on who the Wildcats lost through graduation or the transfer portal. He’s focused on the guys who are in camp, battling every day. He looks around the huddle and thinks the Wildcats have enough “dudes” on the roster to win next season.

“I think we still got guys, man,” he said enthusiastically. “We lost a couple guys, but I still got full trust in the front seven. I still got full trust in the running backs we have in our room. We got some studs.

“We got some guys at receiver. We picked up Cam [Johnson, a transfer from Arizona State] in the offseason and I'm fully confident that this team can go all full – the run game, the pass game, the play-action game. I mean, I don't think we took a lap off from the guys we lost. I think we definitely have been jumping this spring, and I'm super proud and excited for what we're going to be in the fall.”

Northwestern struggled across the board last season, finishing 107th in the nation in total offense (335.4 ypg), 98th in rushing (125.1) and 94th in passing (210.3). So every position group has a part to play if the offense is going to make significant strides next fall.

Sullivan thinks that the quarterbacks need to get the ball out of their hands and into playmakers’ hands quicker to make what was a sputtering offense hum smoothly.

“As a quarterback room, [we’re working on] just getting the ball out of our hands,” said Sullivan, a redshirt sophomore from Davison (Mich.). “I think that's something that we did, as a whole, a poor job of last year… So just getting the ball out of our hands to the right guys. I think that's the biggest stride we can make as a quarterback room.”

That quarterback room is not a very crowded one this spring. The coaching staff was unsuccessful bringing in any help from the transfer portal during the first transfer window, so this spring there are only three quarterbacks taking reps every day: Sullivan, freshman Jack Lausch and walkon Cole Freeman.