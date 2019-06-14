@WildcatReport

Marshall Lang knew he wanted to be a Wildcat as soon as Northwestern started recruiting him.

The unranked superback from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier first heard from recruiter Tim McGarigle in early April. McGarigle then went down to St. Xavier to watch Lang workout in May and told him that he would remain on the Wildcats' radar.

Today, Lang went to Northwestern's camp and impressed coaches enough to earn an offer. Once he got it, it didn't take him long to make up his mind.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had lunch with his parents and talked things over. He came back about an hour later to commit to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.