@WildcatReport

Superback Marshall Lang commits to NU an hour after getting his offer
Marshall Lang knew he wanted to be a Wildcat as soon as Northwestern started recruiting him.
The unranked superback from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier first heard from recruiter Tim McGarigle in early April. McGarigle then went down to St. Xavier to watch Lang workout in May and told him that he would remain on the Wildcats' radar.
Today, Lang went to Northwestern's camp and impressed coaches enough to earn an offer. Once he got it, it didn't take him long to make up his mind.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder had lunch with his parents and talked things over. He came back about an hour later to commit to head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
Committed!! @NU_CoachHeff @coachfitz51 @Coach_McGarigle GO CATS pic.twitter.com/8NdGHLzkB6— Marshall Lang (@MarshallLang16) June 15, 2019
Lang is the second superback in Northwestern's class, joining three-star Hunter Welcing, who committed in early March.
The Wildcats were debating whether to add another superback after losing three since the end of the season, including starter Cameron Green, who surprisingly retired with a year of eligibility left. Welcing also suffered a serious injury this spring that could jeopardize his senior season at Lake Zurich (Ill.).
Lang's performance at Friday's camp made up the coaches' minds for them.
Lang had more than 30 offers, but Northwestern was his first from a Power Five program. He had offers from Air Force, nine MAC and two Ivy League schools, among many others.
Lang is the 13th member of Northwestern's 2020 class, which is currently ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.
