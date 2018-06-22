Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites.

Northwestern has quietly been a pretty tough out in the Big Ten the last few seasons, and a lot of credit goes to quarterback Clayton Thorson and coach Pat Fitzgerald, who have the Wildcats going in the right direction.

Another big piece of the puzzle announced he will transfer to Northwestern, as former five-star quarterback Hunter Johnson has left Clemson and picked the Wildcats over Purdue, Duke and others.

Could Johnson be the missing piece for Northwestern to win the Big Ten West and play for the conference title? Wisconsin is always tough (the Badgers were the only undefeated team in Big Ten games last season), but the division is wide open after that.

Johnson has special abilities and Northwestern’s facilities are on-par with some of the best in the country, so recruiting could see an uptick. The Wildcats have won 10 games in two of the last three seasons. Thorson is back this season (he’s returning from injury), so Johnson will sit out this year and be ready to win the starting job in 2019.

Is Johnson the answer for Northwestern to win a division crown? Or is much more needed there to take down Wisconsin, a tough Iowa squad or a Nebraska team now led by coach Scott Frost?