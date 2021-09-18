Takeaways: Duke 30 Northwestern 23

Things started about as bad as they could have for Northwestern in its 30-23 loss on Saturday to Duke. The Wildcats fell behind 27-0 in the first half in Durham and did almost nothing right for the first 27 minutes or so of competition. Duke receivers ran scot-free through the secondary and the offense turned the ball over four times and gained little to no traction. Whatever head coach Pat Fitzgerald said at halftime must have worked because the Wildcats looked like a new team in the second half. Led by relief quarterback Andrew Marty, the Cats outscored Duke 23-3 over the final 33 minutes, but it wasn't enough to overcome their disastrous start. Here are our takeaways:



Call to the bullpen pays dividends: Fitzgerald went to the big righty out of the 'pen, Andrew Marty, and that changed to tone of the game. After Marty came into the game, near the end of the first half, Northwestern outscored Duke 23-3. Even going back to the final two games of 2019, the fiery 6-foot-3 Cincinnati native is always able to inject life into Northwestern's offense. Before leaving the game with the ever-mysterious upper-body injury in the fourth quarter, Marty completed 11 of 15 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He carried the ball for 44 yards and another score. He did turn the ball over on a fumble on the play he was hurt, but he attempted to cover the ball up and a well-timed punch from DeWayne Carter still knocked it loose. Marty may not have the recruiting pedigree of Johnson or Ryan Hilinski, the other two quarterbacks who saw snaps for Northwestern on Saturday, but his combination of confidence and toughness give him the ability to move the ball and put points on the board; something Northwestern desperately needs moving forward. Fitzgerald didn't have an update on Marty's status after the game.

QB1 no more: Johnson was supposed to be a feel-good story in 2021. He had put a disastrous 2019 season behind him and was ready to live up to his five-star potential. On Saturday, however, 2019 Johnson came back like Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Johnson was abysmal in the first half, his seven drives ended in four turnovers and three punts. His first turnover came on a fumble inside the Duke 10-yard line. It was a great chance for Northwestern to quell some of Duke's momentum, but Johnson failed to recognize a Duke blitz, held the ball too long and had it stripped away on a hit from Lummie Young IV. The first interception was an overthrow that sailed over the head of Stephon Robinson Jr. and into the waiting arms of Young. Johnson's next interception was a poor decision, as was the final one which got him pulled. The final pick was the culmination of the issues that have plagued Johnson over his NU career: he backpedaled immediately after getting the snap, never set his feet, threw off his back foot and, to top it all off, didn't read the defense. If he did, he would've known Duke was in cover two and there was going to be a corner, in this case, Leonard Johnson, sitting right where he threw the ball. Even after Marty left the game, Johnson was not reinserted. Hilinski took over, and though he wasn't much better than Johnson, it was a sign that Johnson has fallen out of favor with the coaches.



Andrew Marty sparked Northwestern's comeback. (AP)