After a disappointing 24-7 loss in the opener at Rutgers, interim head coach David Braun took the podium to answer questions on how he plans to bounce back against UTEP this week. He stood by his starting quarterback, explained some of the decisions that led to the Rutgers loss and talked about the upcoming game where the Wildcats now find themselves underdogs. Here are our takeaways from the second press conference of Northwestern’s 2023 season.



Braun pays betting lines no heed: The news trickled out nationally and swept across the Northwestern fandom on X (formerly Twitter) this morning: after the 24-7 loss to Rutgers, Northwestern was a 1.5-point underdog in their home opener against UTEP. The Miners are 1-1 after a narrow loss to Jacksonville State and a 28-14 win over Incarnate Word last week. Braun says he isn’t worried that the Wildcats are getting rather than giving points at the sports books against a Group of Five team in his Ryan Field debut. “I’ve never paid attention to the [betting] lines, never will,” he said. “I think this group is at its best when it’s an underdog, so that’s just fine with me.

Bryant will be the starter going forward: After backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan led a late touchdown drive for Northwestern’s only score at Rutgers, many fans wondered if the dual-threat quarterback might fare better at the helm of the offense than Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant. But Bryant won the battle in camp and Braun won’t be swayed so easily by a late game touchdown. “Ben will be our starter for UTEP,” Braun said. “I’m proud of the way [Sullivan] came in. “I put stock in everything, everything’s being evaluated. Ben knows he needs to play better, and we know we need to find ways to give him and the offense more opportunities to create a rhythm.” I asked Braun if the team’s struggles continue if he’ll prioritize the program’s future and give Sullivan, a junior, some starts or snaps instead of Bryant, who is in his final season as a grad transfer. He reaffirmed his faith in Bryant headed into this week. “Ben Bryant is our starter for UTEP and we plan on Ben being the starter moving forward,” Braun said. “We evaluate everything at all positions, but we’re not going to get into this conversation. “We don’t want anyone playing with the mentality that they’re looking over their shoulder. We want Ben to go out there and rip it with a bunch of confidence and help this team win games.”

The fake punt was planned in advance: Northwestern had a gutsy fake punt in its own end come up a yard short on fourth-and-8 when punter Hunter Renner completed a pass to Rod Heard II on its second drive of the game. It turns out that wasn't a spur of the moment decision; it was cooked up weeks in advance. "We had talked about that," Braun said of the fake. "For multiple weeks now, we knew that Rutgers was a heavy pressure team that was going to come after punts throughout the day... "Felt really good about where we were at from an execution standpoint... Going back and evaluating it, we would have loved to see Rod push it a couple more yards vertical on the route, but Rutgers made a great play... I a perfect world we would have dialed it up on a fourth-and-6."

