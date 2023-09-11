Takeaways from David Braun's Week 3 press conference
After a thrilling 38-7 win over UTEP that snapped Northwestern's 12-game losing streak, interim head coach David Braun stepped up to the podium to answer questions on how he plans to meet his next challenge: a game on the road at No. 21 Duke this Saturday.
He gave updates on the health of his quarterbacks, previewed their matchup with the Blue Devils and described the celebrations in the aftermath of his first win as a head coach.
Here are our takeaways from the third press conference of Northwestern's 2023 season.
The full quarterback room should be available for Duke: Northwestern has had four different quarterbacks score a touchdown already this season, but had two listed as questionable by the time the UTEP game ended.
Brendan Sullivan got the designation headed into the game, and starter Ben Bryant left after the third touchdown drive with an upper body injury.
Braun declined to give specifics on what took place for either player, but said that Bryant remains the team's starter and that they should be able to play on Saturday.
"I'm not going to share specifics but we anticipate both of those guys being available," he said.
Right tackle will play by committee: There were plenty of factors that went into Northwestern's second-half turnaround but one of the material changes was putting Josh Thompson in at right tackle for Zachary Franks.
Franks had a shaky first half, especially in pass protection, but Braun said the plan from the jump this season was to play both players at that position.
"From Day 1 we've said that position was going to kind of be by committee between those two young men, that they would rotate in," Braun said. "Josh came in, we were hot and we stayed with the hot hand.
"We'll continue to have both those guys rotate in, but certainly very impressed with the way that Josh came in in the second half.
Braun broke down his dance moves: After the team's first win in more than a year, the interim head coach busted out a move in the middle of the postgame dance circle in the locker room.
"There's a very firm understanding with those that know me," Braun said. "Kristen would probably reference back to our wedding, I'm not afraid.
"The first understanding is that I lack rhythm. The second understanding is I'm a high-effort guy. I'll get on the dance floor and I'll be moving and having a good time. Just don't expect any rhythm to be along with it."
Wildcats are preparing for the big change in environment, opponent: Northwestern beat UTEP at home last week. Now they'll have to travel to Durham to face a Top-25 opponent in Duke that has beaten them four straight times.
Braun said the team is preparing accordingly and likes when their backs are against the wall.
"Like I said last week, I think this group is at its best as an underdog," he said. "We're not paying attention to lines. That's the first I've heard of it, but I welcome that information.
"We talked about this year, it's not going to be linear, there's going to be ups and downs. After Rutgers, it was certainly a huge letdown. There was certainly an emotional high on Saturday, we need to return to our process and make sure we show up with a great deal of passion and energy."
The Jack Lausch hype train has left the station: Braun has sung quarterback Jack Lausch's praises all offseason, and the proof was in the pudding last Saturday as Lausch scored the team's opening touchdown and ran for more than 40 yards.
It was no surprise that Bran kept the compliments flowing today.
"There have been consistent conversations from myself to the rest of our staff that he's a young man that needs to be on the field, he just does," Braun said. "He has the ability to do some things that really change the map for a defense."
Bryant has the green light for Duke, but don't be surprised if Northwestern leans on Lausch a little more if Bryant is not at 100%.
Braun paid respect to Jeremiah Lewis, made sure to laud those who stayed: The only starter to transfer out of Northwestern during the window opened by Pat Fitzgerald's firing this fall was safety Jeremiah Lewis, who returned to Duke after one year in Evanston.
Now Lewis will host his old teammates on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium. Braun addressed Lewis' departure and the impact it has had.
"[Jeremiah is] a very good player, mature, smart, driven," Braun said. "We were disappointed to see him go...there's no hard feelings.
"Again, I'll come back to the 103 that chose to stay. They chose to stay. Why'd they choose to stay? Because of their love and admiration for one another and credit to those guys.
"But no hard feelings towards him for leaving and I have a tremendous amount of respect for the way he plays the game."