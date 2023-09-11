After a thrilling 38-7 win over UTEP that snapped Northwestern's 12-game losing streak, interim head coach David Braun stepped up to the podium to answer questions on how he plans to meet his next challenge: a game on the road at No. 21 Duke this Saturday. He gave updates on the health of his quarterbacks, previewed their matchup with the Blue Devils and described the celebrations in the aftermath of his first win as a head coach. Here are our takeaways from the third press conference of Northwestern's 2023 season.



The full quarterback room should be available for Duke: Northwestern has had four different quarterbacks score a touchdown already this season, but had two listed as questionable by the time the UTEP game ended. Brendan Sullivan got the designation headed into the game, and starter Ben Bryant left after the third touchdown drive with an upper body injury. Braun declined to give specifics on what took place for either player, but said that Bryant remains the team's starter and that they should be able to play on Saturday. "I'm not going to share specifics but we anticipate both of those guys being available," he said.

Right tackle will play by committee: There were plenty of factors that went into Northwestern's second-half turnaround but one of the material changes was putting Josh Thompson in at right tackle for Zachary Franks. Franks had a shaky first half, especially in pass protection, but Braun said the plan from the jump this season was to play both players at that position. "From Day 1 we've said that position was going to kind of be by committee between those two young men, that they would rotate in," Braun said. "Josh came in, we were hot and we stayed with the hot hand. "We'll continue to have both those guys rotate in, but certainly very impressed with the way that Josh came in in the second half.

Braun broke down his dance moves: After the team's first win in more than a year, the interim head coach busted out a move in the middle of the postgame dance circle in the locker room.

