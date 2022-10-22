@WildcatReport

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's 31-24 loss to Maryland in College Park, Md., on Saturday.

Sullivan sparked the offense: Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said that he made the decision to start Brendan Sullivan at quarterback instead of Ryan Hilinski last week. The decision worked, at least for the first half.

Sullivan led the Wildcats to 17 points in the first 30 minutes, matching its season average per game. Sullivan connected with Malik Washington for a 46-yard pass, and drew a couple pass-interference calls on a couple other long throws. He finished 18-of-24 passing for 143 yards and TD, and added 53 yards and another score on the ground.

“I thought he played gritty and gave us a chance to win the football game,” said Fitzgerald.

But in the second half, Sullivan made a pair of mistakes that helped Maryland rally for the win. He threw an interception in the third quarter that Maryland turned into the game-tying touchdown. He also threw a deep ball that got intercepted on what turned out to be the Wildcats’ last snap of the game.

“I wish I could get that one back, but I can’t,” he said.

Still, Northwestern’s offense scored 24 points, more than they have since Week 3. Sullivan’s ability to make plays with his feet gave the Wildcats a dynamic offensively they’ve missed all season.





Third-quarter mistakes let Maryland take the lead: Northwestern didn’t turn the ball over, converted 5-of-8 third downs and outgained the Terrapins 197-176 to take a 17-10 lead into the locker room at halftime.

But in the third quarter, the Wildcats fell into their pattern of making critical mistakes and allowed Maryland to take the lead.

There was the interception by Sullivan on the first drive that allowed the Terrapins to tie the game. Sullivan said that he just misread the coverage and threw to Thomas Gordon short instead of the post route that was open.

“That’s completely on me,” said Sullivan.

Tight end Marshall Lang was called for holding to wipe out a first-down run, and NU eventually punted. Then, Rod Heard II was called for defensive holding to negate a third-down stop and give Maryland an automatic first down.

That proved costly a few plays later when Billy Edwards Jr. found a wide-open Rakim Jarrett on the sideline for a 30-yard TD.

“It’s not one call, it’s not one player. Unfortunately, it’s been a one-man breakdown here and there,” he said.



