Takeaways: Maryland 94, Northwestern 87 2OT

Northwestern lost a heartbreaker in double overtime to Maryland, 94-87.

The 'Cats were led by a phenomenal game from Pete Nance, who finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds. They showed great fight, forcing overtime despite being down 72-66 with 30 seconds left in the second half.

Northwestern's resolve finally broke when Nance went out with a rolled ankle with 2:43 left in second overtime. He left with the 'Cats down four, and his presence was immediately missed when the Terrapins grabbed three offensive rebounds and drained 57 seconds in one possession. By the time he felt able to get back in the game, the 'Cats were down 90-85 with 46 seconds left.

Maryland was led by a tag team of guards: Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell. Ayala finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Russell had 23 points. Ayala controlled regulation, where he scored 24 of his 26, and then passed the baton to Russell, who scored 13 of his 23 in the overtime periods.

The loss, close though it was, leaves Northwestern in a tough position going forward. This stretch was supposed to bolster the 'Cats into a strong Big Ten or even March run; instead it has delivered three devastating, close home losses.

It was a frustrating refrain for the Wildcats, coming up just short in another must-win home game. Collins was frank when confronted with the team's earlier aspirations for a tournament run.

"You have to win a game," Collin said. "You have to win a game. We've lost four in a row, we have to win a game. We have fifteen left, there's plenty of opportunities.

"You have to win one game, and then you use the momentum of that and try to turn one into two. That has to be the focus, no matter who we are playing."

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern’s record to 8-6 overall and 1-4 in Big Ten play:



