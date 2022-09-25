@WildcatReport

Turnovers again told the story: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald is right about one thing: turnovers are the single biggest factor in winning football games. They certainly are in Northwestern’s case.

The Wildcats are now 1-0 when they win the turnover battle, and 0-3 when they don’t. They came out on the wrong side of the ledger again against Miami (Ohio), 2-0, and lost the game, 17-14.

Malik Washington, who led all receivers with eight catches for 81 yards, fumbled twice in the game to account for the two giveaways. One was a momentum killer that came early in the second quarter, at the Miami 24-yard line, when Northwestern was poised to take a two-score lead. The other was on Northwestern’s last offensive play, when they were in desperation mode after Miami had taken the lead with 21 seconds to go.

While a blocked punt doesn’t officially count as a turnover, it has the same effect. The Wildcats had one of those, as well, and it cost them seven points in what turned out to be a three-point game.

Northwestern is now minus-5 in turnover margin on the season.





The defense played its best game: Northwestern’s defense did its job, for the most part, holding the RedHawks to just 278 total yards and 17 points. Seven of those points were not on them, as they came after a blocked punt gave Miami the ball on the NU 8-yard line.

The Wildcats were far from perfect, and there were mitigating circumstances for their dominance through three quarters, but it was their best performance of the season so far. Holding a team to less than 300 yards should be good enough to win.

Miami had just four yards in the first quarter and 137 after three. Miami quarterback Aveon Smith, a redshirt freshman slated to be the backup this season and making his third career start, struggled all night throwing the ball, completing 7 of 19 throws for just 62 yards and one touchdown. Northwestern sacked him three times.

The Wildcats held Miami in check until the fourth quarter, when the RedHawks scored 10 points on back-to-back drives to win the game. They got their only explosive play of the night on a 66-yard run by Keyon Mozee to set up a touchdown with 7:23 left. Then, Northwestern lost contain on Smith a couple times and Mozee picked up a big third down as Miami went on a 13-play, six-minute march that featured two of their four third-down conversions and resulted in the game-winning field goal.

Fitzgerald said after the game that his defense “ran out of gas,” but cornerback Cam Mitchell refuted that. Miami held the ball for more than 32 minutes in the game.

Either way, it was Jim O’Neil’s much maligned defense’s best effort of the season.



