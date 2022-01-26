Takeaways: Michigan 72, Northwestern 70

Northwestern’s 72-70 loss to Michigan on Wednesday night in Ann Arbor followed an all too familiar, and heartbreaking, pattern.

The Wildcats fell behind. They mounted a valiant comeback and even took the lead. But once again they failed to close out a game that could have been theirs.

Northwestern held a seven-point lead with five minutes to go and fouled out not one, but two Michigan big men. But the Wildcats missed four of their final six free throws to lose their third straight game, as Michigan made big threes down the stretch to prevail.

Pete Nance scored 14 points to lead Northwestern, but he was just 3-for-10 from the floor and missed two crucial free throws in the final minute. Boo Buie and Ryan Young each scored 13 points, while Robbie Beran finished with 10.

Caleb Houstan led all scorers with 18 points for Michigan and hit 3-of-5 shots from beyond the arc. Devante Brooks scored 15 and Eli Brooks contributed 12, including nine in a 90-second span of the second half.



Michigan opened up a 48-37 lead with 17:10 remaining in the second half and looked to be poised to run away with the game. But the Wildcats clawed their way back.

They went on an 11-0 run capped by a Ryan Greer three-pointer, to tie it at 51. Another Greer triple gave the Wildcats the lead, 56-55, with 7:57 to go. After another 9-0 Northwestern scoring streak, the Wildcats had their largest lead at 62-55, as Michigan repeatedly turned the ball over and went more than four minutes without a field goal.

But it all unraveled rather quickly for the Cats. Michigan answered with a 7-0 run to tie it at 62, and it was nip-and-tuck the rest of the game.

Young drew a fifth foul on Michigan star Hunter Dickinson and then converted a pair of free throws to give the Wildcats a 64-62 lead with 2:29 remaining. But that proved to be the last Northwestern lead. Terrance Williams II and Caleb Houstan hit big corner threes, and Jones hit four consecutive free throws to clinch it for the Wolverines.

Here are our takeaways from the loss that dropped Northwestern's record to 9-9 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten:



