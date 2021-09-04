Takeaways: Michigan State 38 Northwestern 21

From the first play it was clear what kind of game it was going to be at Ryan Field on Friday night. Kenneth Walker III took the handoff to the left and raced down the sideline for a 75-yard Michigan State touchdown. Walker III would finish the day with 264 yards on the ground and four trips to the end zone. For the remainder of the game, the Spartans did whatever they wanted as Northwestern was helpless on defense and out-of-sync on offense. It was a 60-minute beatdown. Here are our five takeaways from a disappointing night in Evanston:



Cats not ready to play: Northwestern has a recent history of coming out flat in early season contests. Losses to Northern Illinois, Western Michigan, Akron and Duke come to mind. Friday night was another instance where Northwestern was apparently not ready to play a football game. Walker III's 75-yard dash through a gaping hole on the first snap of the game was the clearest example. One team was prepared and wanted to play football, the other was not. And the final score reflected that. Connor Heyward running through A.J. Hampton and Corien Azema to convert a third-and-seven is another example of Northwestern failing to make a winning play and allowing the Spartans to impose their will. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his players spent all offseason talking about how "disrespected" they were the national college football media. After one game, it appears like Northwestern may have been given the appropriate amount of respect.

Inauspicious debut for O'Neil: Replacing Mike Hankwitz was never going to be an easy task for new defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, and laying an egg in his debut is only going to make matters worse. Northwestern's defense was gashed repeatedly by the Spartans on the ground to the tune of 8.8 yards per carry. MSU cruised to 511 yards of total offense, 326 of which game on the ground. Northwestern forced Michigan State into only one three-and-out all game. It was a pitiful performance from a unit that was ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense a year ago and has been the backbone of Northwestern's program for the last five-plus seasons. Hankwitz was the honorary captain for NU and had to be sick to his stomach watching the Spartans run through his troops like a hot knife through butter. In O'Neil's stops as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, his units always struggled to stop the run. Through one game at Northwestern, things don't look much better.

Hunter Johnson threw for 283 yards and three touchdowns. (AP)