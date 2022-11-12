Northwestern lost to Minnesota, 31-3, to fall to its ninth straight loss since a season-opening win over Nebraska. Golden Gopher running back Mo Ibrahim rushed for his 50th Big Ten touchdown on his way to 178 yards and three touchdowns on the day. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's frigid and fruitless trip to the Twin Cities:



Devin Turner had a phenomenal game

Devin Turner had 10 tackles an this forced fumble against Minnesota. (AP)

Freshman safety Devin Turner is getting better every game. Turner tied Rod Heard as Northwestern's leading tackler with 10 on Saturday, and Turner forced a fumble midway through the third quarter to give Northwestern's offense one of its few spurts of momentum on the game. Northwestern is rightfully prioritizing development at this stage of the season, and Turner is taking full advantage. With an offseason in the weight room and the film room, Turner could be the heir apparent in the line of quality Northwestern safeties over the years. Turner has made himself known with sure tackling rather than with lockdown coverage, so he is a work in progress. However, his impact has been undeniable. With the crucial reps he is earning as 2022 winds down, Turner is starting to look like a young cornerstone for the 2023 secondary.



Minnesota bullied Northwestern for the second straight season

Mo Ibrahim ran for 178 of Minnesota's 302 rushing yards. (AP)

When Northwestern won the West in 2018, they beat Minnesota 24-14 to win their sixth game in their last nine matchups with the Gophers. Since then, Minnesota is 3-0 by a combined score of 110-39. Looking back at 2021, the 41-14 loss does not stand out much from the others, but those who watched remember it as the nail in the coffin. It was confirmation that the 2021 campaign was a lost one. In 2022, the loss to Minnesota wasn't a nail in the coffin; it was one of several handfuls of dirt on top. PJ Fleck's program flat out bullied Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats for the second year running. Fitzgerald lauded Minnesota's ability to take control of the game. "It starts up front, they're patient," Fitzgerald said. "They bleed the clock. They're gonna shorten the game. They do a really good job of getting in the ideal play with the system they run." Ibrahim was barely touched on any of his three touchdown runs. Northwestern threw two interceptions, rushed for barely more than 50 yards, and had no drive longer than 3:20 on the day. There have been few better indicators for Northwestern's struggles than the complete reversal of their fortunes when they play Minnesota. The bullies have become the bullied.



Play-calling needs to improve

Northwestern's offense continues to struggle, even when quarterback Brendan Sullivan was healthy, due to predictable and ineffective play calling. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's commitment to playing hat-on-hat football, to directly challenge the physicality of the opponent, in short yardage failed to deliver yet again. Early in the game, Northwestern arrived at third-and-2 on the Minnesota 18. They ran it directly into the teeth of the Gopher defense with Evan Hull, yielding a one-yard gain to create a fourth-and-1. What did they run? Another handoff to Hull, running straight into the maw of the Gopher defense. He lost two yards to turn the ball over on downs. Fitzgerald defended the choice to go for it early, even if he was disappointed in the result. "I'm trying to win the game," Fitzgerald said. "Looked like we didn't block the point of attack very well. Trying to get seven. I didn't think this game would be 6-3." Bajakian needs to find creative ways to find yards, first downs and points -- or Northwestern needs to find a different coordinator. There comes a time when the rhetoric of calling plays that require your guys to just outwork their guys up front needs to go out the window. This staff needs to get realistic about where this team's athleticism and strength matchup with opponents across the conference. Minnesota controlled the line of scrimmage completely, as have many of Northwestern's opponents this season. To Bajakian's credit, he called the right play in the third quarter on a fourth-and-1 to roll out Hilinski, but he overthrew an open Hull in the flat. The Wildcats need to find ways to convert short yardage beyond direct challenges, and Bajakian needs to adapt to Northwestern's mismatch up front faster.



Northwestern managed just 278 yards against Minnesota, their third straight sub-300-yard effort. (AP)

Coaching staff taking the opportunity to explore depth

Twenty different Wildcats made a tackle on defense against the Gophers. Turner's exploits were already credited above, but several other young or new defenders made an impact. Linebacker Mac Uihlein, a four-star recruit from Lake Forest in Illinois, got the start over an injured Bryce Gallagher. Uihlein led the team with five tackles in the second quarter before his ejection for an undisciplined targeting penalty for his hit on quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis in the second quarter. Fitzgerald chalked it up to Northwestern having to coach Uihlein and the linebackers better. "Just understanding where the strike zone is," Fitzgerald said. "I thought he was starting to settle in a little bit." Grad student Declan Carr filled in for Uihlein and finished with eight tackles. Sophomore defensive lineman Najee Story has also been one of the players given an opportunity down the stretch in 2022, and he is stepping up as well. Story finished with six tackles, the most of any Northwestern defensive lineman in the game by four. Story, Uihlein and Turner will all be players to watch in Northwestern's final pair of games this season as players who could make an impact as stars or starters in 2023.



Sullivan continued to show promise, albeit in limited play due to injury

Quarterback Brendan Sullivan's performance was limited by injury. (Associated Press)