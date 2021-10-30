Takeaways: Minnesota 41 Northwestern 14

Here are our takeaways from the Wildcats' 41-14 loss against Minnesota.



Candid post-game comments from Fitzgerald and Bergin

Pat Fitzgerald decried his team's lack of execution and consistency.



It was a cliche-free post game press conference in the aftermath of a major loss from head coach Pat Fitzgerald and linebacker Chris Bergin. Both eschewed the platitudes and cut right to the chase. When asked about being the Big Ten's leading tackler, Bergin did not mince words. "Honestly it means nothing if we don’t win," Bergin said. "I’d trade every tackle in the world to win. I’ve been in the program that has won three of my four years here, and there is no feeling like it, and I would do anything to get that back, including make zero tackles if that’s what [it takes]." Later in the press conference, Bergin again addressed the consistent physical execution he talked about after the loss to Michigan last week. "We didn't physically execute," Bergin said. "We didn't play to our standard of violence and physicality. We saw the result. "It's just a decision we need to make as a team, as a whole, as individuals. To choose not to get blocked, to choose to be violent. It's nothing our coaches can do for us, that is a decision you have to make as a grown man." Fitzgerald was clear about his disappointment, especially on Minnesota's final touchdown. "That last touchdown, we practiced that all week," Fitzgerald said. "We knew that guy was going to crack, so we played corner-off and don't replace. That's kind of what's really frustrating to me right now is the things that we're working [on], we're not getting consistent execution in the moment. "So our eyes are bad, we're not focused on what our job is at that point in time. I don't know what it is. But if we can't get it done consistently, then, you know, we're going to continue to look at the scheme first. We're going to take a hard look at what we're doing and how we're putting what we're asking the guys to do. But if you can't execute it consistently, then we got to play more guys. We're going to make some personnel changes."



Minnesota dominated time of possession

Minnesota had the ball a little more than twice time that Northwestern did; the final time of possession tally was 40:04-19:56. The defense did its best to maintain their bend-don't-break ethos, but it was stretched to its limits and stranded on the field by the offense. The 41-14 final score could have been even worse if the defense did not dig in during the first half and force two field goals and get an interception inside their own 25. The gruesome time of possession distribution is not only a credit to Minnesota's offense, but a critique of Northwestern's attack. Excluding half- and game-ending drives, offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's unit had four of eight drives last 1:15 or less. The most shocking series came when an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive lasting 4:01 built entirely on the ground except for a six-yard screen pass for the touchdown was followed by a three-and-out composed of three Hilinski incompletions and a punt, taking just 26 seconds off the clock. The Gophers on the other hand, had six out of eight drives go for nine or more plays. Minnesota was driving the Northwestern defense to their limit, and the Wildcat offense failed to back them up and give them the rest they needed. A defense can only bend so many times when they are on the field for two-thirds of the game.



Northwestern had no answer for Mar'Keise Irving and Minnesota's rushing attack.

Minnesota's offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage

It is hard to imagine a more intimidating offensive line than Minnesota's. Five seniors, four of them redshirt seniors, all 6-foot-4 or taller, and 315 pounds or heavier. They opened up holes for an incredibly deep Golden Gophers rushing attack that had 308 yards and four touchdowns. The two backs leading the way were Ky Thomas, who had 21 carries for 106 yards, and Mar'kiese Irving, who had 19 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzgerald addressed Minnesota's big day on the ground, and the difficulties the defense faced. "It gets a little skewed in a game like today when they're out there for 40 minutes," Fitzgerald said. It did not stop with the ground game either. Fourth-year starter Tanner Morgan had all day in the pocket for the Gophers. It was technician-like performance from Morgan, who never threw a touchdown but consistently extended drives with mid to deep passes to let the Gophers rushing attack continue to go to work. He finished 12-17 for 134 passing yards with an 18-yard rushing touchdown.



Andrew Marty makes his return and restarts the quarterback competition

Andrew Marty gave Northwestern's offense a brief spark.

Andrew Marty is back! After some fears that the quarterback might be done for the season due to injury, the senior appeared in the midst of the first half to lead part of a touchdown drive and took all the quarterback snaps after halftime. Bajakian opened up the playbook with Marty in as a dual threat, giving Minnesota several read-option and quarterback-run looks. Marty finished with seven carries for 28 yards, to go with a stat line of 10-16 for 93 yards and two touchdowns through the air. It was a dismal day for the Wildcat offense, tallying only 241 yards, eking past their season low of 233 last week at Michigan. Marty provided a couple quick flashes, leading an early touchdown drive once the Cats got into the red zone, and a garbage time 17-yard touchdown pass to Berkeley Holman to cap a 74-yard drive and cut the lead to 34-14 with 6:37 remaining. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Marty struggled on fourth down. He threw the ball away after rolling to his left on a fourth-and-3 on the Minnesota 28 early in the third quarter, and threw incomplete to Charlie Mangieri well short of the conversion on fourth-and-7 on the Northwestern 47 early in the fourth. Marty's hot start and Hilinski's rough performance may have earned Marty the spot for this game, but his body of work afterward dashed any hopes that he is the unequivocal answer at quarterback going forward. Fitzgerald kept his quarterback decision for Iowa murky, but lauded Marty for bringing a "a pretty good spark". "Quarterback has got to, number one, move the ball down the field [and] score points. Two, he's got to be able to make some throws and make some plays that are maybe often off the script. [Andrew] did a few of those things pretty well today, he just hasn't played a lot of ball, we've got to help him a little bit more."



Hilinski struggled mightily with the Gopher defense

Ryan Hilinski completed just one of his six passes.