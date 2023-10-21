@WildcatReport

LINCOLN-Here are our takeaways from Northwestern’s frustrating 17-9 loss to Nebraska in Lincoln that dropped the Wildcats’ record to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten:





Northwestern failed to capitalize on three short fields in the first quarter: Northwestern’s defense came up with two turnovers and Hunter Renner boomed a punt to the Nebraska 1; as a result, the Wildcats’ first three drives began in Husker territory. But the offense couldn’t take advantage of their golden chances and came away with just three points.

On the first play of the game, Devin Turner picked off Heinrich Haarberg on a throw over the middle to give NU the ball at the Nebraska 44. Brendan Sullivan fumbled the ball on the first play, threw an incompletion on second and then was sacked on third down. The Wildcats ran three plays for -5 yards and had to punt.

Renner’s punt was downed at the Husker 1 and, after a Husker three-and-out and a punt out of their own end zone, the Cats took over on the Nebraska 47. They ran three plays for just five yards and had to punt again.

Finally, Rod Heard II picked Haarberg off and returned it to the Nebraska 13, giving Haarberg more interceptions (2) than completions (1) at that point. But again the Wildcats went in reverse, running three plays for -14 yards, including a holding call and another sack of Sullivan. Fortunately, Jack Olsen bailed them out and drilled a 45-yard field goal to give the Wildcats a 3-0 lead.

“We gotta find ways to turn [opportunities] into seven points,” said interim head coach David Braun. “We can point back and be frustrated in the result, but we have to go back to our processes.”





Sullivan had a tough day: Sullivan, making his second start of the season, again looked shaky directing the offense and was sacked eight times. Ironically, he still produced better numbers than Nebraska’s Haarberg.

Sullivan finished the first half 2-for-6 for 10 yards, and was sacked twice for 14 yards in losses. So the Wildcats wound up with a net of -4 yards when he dropped back to pass.

He improved greatly in the second half to post respectable final numbers: 12-for-23 for 176 yards. He threw a 66-yard strike to Bryce Kirtz after he stepped up in the pocket to elude the rush.

In his defense, he was under heavy pressure all day. He was sacked eight times for 51 yards in losses as the offensive line just couldn’t protect him from the merciless Nebraska rush. He had one interception, but that was on the last play of the first half, when he threw the ball up for grabs deep in the Nebraska end.

Braun said that he never thought about pulling Sullivan out of the game in favor of Ryan Hilinski or another quarterback.

“It wasn’t a consideration,” said Braun. “I’m proud of Sully. He left it out on the field. That’s all we can ask.”