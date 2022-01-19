Takeaways: No. 8 Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

Northwestern gave it all they had, but came up short on Tuesday night, falling to No. 8 Wisconsin, 82-76.

As a result, the Wildcats failed in their bid to make history. Coming off of a win over No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday, they were aiming to knock off two Top 10 teams in a season, let alone a week, for the first time ever. Instead, they dropped their fifth game in seven Big Ten starts.

It was a tightly-contested game in front of a raucous Welsh-Ryan Arena crowd, which featured students for the first time this season in Big Ten play. The largest margin was 10 points, and even that was short lived. Shots were falling all night, with both teams shooting over 45% from the field.

Chase Audige and Johnny Davis went toe-to-toe as each team's leading scorer. Davis led all scorers with 27 for the Badgers, while Audige scored 23 to lead the hosts.

All of Wisconsin's starters were in double figures: Tyler Wahl and Chucky Hepburn each scored 14, Brad Davison scored 13 and Steven Crowl added 10.

For Northwestern, Boo Buie scored 19 and Pete Nance 10, after missing Saturday's game with an ankle injury. Ryan Young added 13 off the bench.

The Wildcats are now 0-4 at home in Big Ten play this season.

Here are our takeaways from a loss that drops Northwestern to 9-7 and 2-5 in the Big Ten:



