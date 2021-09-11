Takeaways: Northwestern 24 Indiana State 6

EVANSTON-Northwestern evened its record at 1-1 on Saturday with a 24-6 win over Indiana State from the FCS. Here are our takeaways.



Offense started with a bang, then ground to a halt

Northwestern’s first quarter was dominant, with two drives totaling 167 yards and two touchdowns. They opened massive holes in the ISU defense and marched down the field with power and precision. They averaged 9.6 yards per play, with 15 rushes and just three passes. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian played his cards well, setting up a play-action play late in the quarter that resulted in quarterback Hunter Johnson throwing a 25-yard strike for a touchdown to wide receiver Malik Washington, his first as a Wildcat. But the offense ground to a near halt after that. Three times in the middle of the game, Northwestern's offense was handed the ball inside the 30.They fumbled the ball back once, made a 47-yard field goal and turned it over on downs with an incompletion on 4th-and-23 on the ISU 31. There was a late resurgence for the offense when it punched in its third touchdown of the game halfway through the fourth. The 13-yard touchdown run from Evan Hull was setup by a return from wide receiver Ray Niro III that started the drive at the Indiana State 30.



Defense back its old self

The defense looked like they got off to a rocky start, allowing the Sycamores to move the ball with some momentum early. ISU had two drives of eight or more plays to start the game, both reaching Northwestern territory. But the Wildcats bent and didn’t break, and the Sycamores never cracked the end zone, or even the red zone, until the final minutes of the fourth quarter when the game was well in hand. Defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore advocated going back to the basics in his press conference earlier this week, and that's what the Wildcats did. Adebawore led the way with two sacks, and the defense controlled this game the whole way. A week after allowing more than 500 yards to Michigan State, the defense limited ISU to just 169 total yards. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald made it clear the unit still has lots of room to improve, but they made strides this week. "We communicated better," Fitzgerald said. "Big part of last week, we just weren’t as decisive as we need to be. When I hear your voice, I know you know it."



Running game improved from Week 1

Northwestern rushed for more yards in the first quarter against Indiana State than they did in Week 1 altogether. The Wildcats went by committee against the Spartans because Hull had a lingering injury, but now it looks to have cleared up and he is the feature back. Anthony Tyus III and Andrew Clair both got some carries, but it was clearly to spell Hull when he was gashing the Sycamore defense. He had 23 out of 36 carries for the Wildcat running backs. Hull finished with 113 yards and two touchdowns. He led the rushing attack, and cemented himself as the go-to man in the Northwestern backfield.



Special teams provided a spark

All-American safety Brandon Joseph tried his hand at punt returning for the first time this season, and it was a roaring success. He took his first return back 46 yards, almost all the way back to the line of scrimmage. He took his second return back 65 yards to the Indiana State 18. Ray Niro III also flashed some return skills, finishing with 55 yards on two returns. "Whenever they call my name, I’ll be ready," Joseph said. "Ray had a few good returns, he was making people miss, I wouldn’t be surprised if they put him back there. Whoever they decide to put back there, I’ll be ready." Linebacker Xander Mueller pounced on an Indiana State muffed punt in the second quarter, giving the Wildcats the ball deep in Sycamore territory at the 27. Northwestern gave the ball right back on a fumble three plays later, but Mueller and the coverage team were exceptional. Kicker Charlie Kuhbander bounced back from a tough Michigan State game, making a career long 47-yard field goal to start the 3rd quarter.



Passing attack falls back down to earth