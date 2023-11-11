MADISON-Northwestern went into Madison and beat Wisconsin for the first time since 2015, 24-10. For the third time this season, the Wildcats won a Big Ten game as double-digit underdogs. And, this time, they did it by snapping their 14-game losing streak on the road. "I talked to the team on Tuesday about leaving no doubt," interim head coach David Braun said. "We took a step in the right direction and we're going to take that next step by preparing for Purdue. "I told the guys this morning, you don't leave no doubt just by showing up on game day. You leave no doubt by the way you prepare. Today's performance was a direct reflection of that." Quarterback Ben Bryant made his return in dramatic fashion and immediately set to work dissecting a listless Badgers defense. He threw for 169 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, finishing 18-for-26 for 195 yards and two TDs. Cam Porter played his best game since the 2020 Citrus Bowl with 18 carries for 72 yards, firmly establishing himself as the game's leading rusher. Wisconsin tallied plenty of yards when it was all said and done, outgaining NU 341-324, but that was filled with empty calories late in the game. The Wildcats crushed the Badgers at the point of attack, outgaining them 129-86 on the ground. Braelon Allen left the game early after three carries for three yards but his replacement, Cade Yacamelli, fared little better. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's stunning road victory:



Bryant came back from injury to deliver yet another season-defining win: After a month-plus of rehab, Bryant came back and was absolutely aces. His final stat line doesn't do his first half justice. "It was frustrating not being able to be out there for my teammates," Bryant said about his comeback. "That injury sucked especially being my last year of eligibility. It was so nice to get back out there." Once he got the reins again, he delivered some of the best quarterback play this team has seen this season. He connected on nine of his first 10 passes, led scoring drives on all four full first-half opportunities and established an authoritative 24-3 lead at half. Most importantly, the offensive line kept Bryant upright. He was sacked just once and consistently had room to operate and throw strikes. Wisconsin has a turf field so he was guaranteed a clean jersey, but Bryant joked about his ability to get up tomorrow morning without any bruising. "I don't really feel banged up at all, to be honest," Bryant said. "I think I'll wake up and feel pretty good. "I'm going to get out of bed and not waddle to the bathroom. I'll be good, I'm happy for those guys, they played a real good game." Braun said they knew Bryant would be in the mix to return on Tuesday and was ecstatic at Bryant's performance after missing five weeks with an upper body injury. "I saw a young man that didn't miss a beat," he said. "Tuesday's practice we were easing him back into things and he was on time, he was confident. "He was focused. He knew his opportunity was going to come at some point and he was going to be ready for it." With Bryant back, Northwestern's season is wide open. He's been a huge factor in two of their signature wins, against Minnesota and now Wisconsin, and will be hunting for his third and fourth. Next Saturday will be the last game this season, and potentially ever, at Ryan Field. "We're going to put on a show," Bryant said. "We're really confident right now and these last two games are huge for us."

Northwestern flipped the historical script: This was a season-defining win for Braun and the Wildcats, and they did it by turning the reputation of the whole series on its head. It was Northwestern who played bully ball, outrushing the Badgers 129-86. It was the Northwestern offensive line opening up huge swathes of green turf and the Wisconsin trenches grasping at jerseys to try and maintain some semblance of order. In 2021, a then-freshman Allen said that "These guys aren’t really trying to tackle. They’re bouncing off me…start to finish, they weren’t interested in it.” They were interested tonight. Allen left early after just three carries and possibly reaggravating an injury. But the Wildcats systematically smothered the Badger offense before allowing a touchdown with 14 seconds on the clock. After Wisconsin's first field goal, it was like watching a boa constrictor in a wildlife documentary. Between their opening and closing drives, the Badgers stranded five drives in Northwestern territory without scoring. Wisconsin's drives would cross midfield, meander towards the red zone and then just fade into nothing as the Wildcat defense squeezed and squeezed. Sophomore sensation Kenny Soares recorded his first sack, which he dedicated as a birthday present to his dad, and swatted away a Mordecai pass on a crucial third-and-goal. From the kick to 14 seconds before the whistle, the Wildcats made it seem like the Badgers weren't really trying to score. Start to finish, they weren't interested in it.



Interim head coach David Braun broke out his dance moves after the team's first road win of the season. (Northwestern Football)