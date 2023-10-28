EVANSTON-Northwestern flipped the script at Ryan Field, entering as double-digit underdogs and leaving with a 33-27 win over the reeling Terrapins. After a nine-point effort against Nebraska, the offense came out like gangbusters. They produced the first 14-point first-quarter since September of 2021 against Ohio. Quarterback Brendan Sullivan silenced doubters with a masterful performance through the air, finishing 16-for-23 for a career-high 265 yards and two touchdowns. Maryland's star quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa, more than doubled Sullivan's attempts. His last one went right into the arms of Coco Azema, who snared the interception before it could hit the Ryan Field turf to clinch the win. With just 1:25 on the clock and Maryland out of timeouts, the Wildcats ran out the clock and secured their fourth victory. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's upset win over the Terps:



Best game of Sullivan's career: Quarterback Brendan Sullivan has been much-maligned (and I would know having done some of the maligning), but he unimpeachably delivered today. Tying his career high in touchdowns and exceeding his previous high in yards by 89, his stellar play was the key to Northwestern's upset win. Sullivan's accuracy and arm strength were the best we've seen in his career. He threaded the needle on a 23-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kirtz in the first quarter and finished with six different completions for 20 or more yards. On top of that, Sullivan proved that the added weight to take on more hits hadn't detracted from his mobility as a dual threat. He finished with 14 carries for a game-high 56 yards, though he could maybe use some lessons on sliding or going out of bounds to avoid unnecessary hits. "I promise we don't coach that," interim head coach David Braun said ruefully after the game. Braun was effusive in praise for Sullivan, calling him "a warrior." Sullivan said Braun's support meant a lot coming from "a man I respect and a man I love." He did stand by his choices in the open field, though. "If it means getting a couple extra yards, I'm going to take the hit," he said.

Defense delivered after whirlwind change in style: Last weekend, Nebraska's Heinrich Haarberg threw the ball 17 times against Northwestern. Tagovailoa nearly tripled that for Maryland on Saturday. But Northwestern's defense responded with a vintage bend-don't-break performance, allowing 391 yards and 27 points, but coming up with two crucial turnovers and twice keeping the Terps out of the end zone when they were within five yards of the goal line. "I've got to be honest with you, there was a point in the first quarter where I asked our defensive staff, 'Have they tried to actually run a traditional run play yet?'" Braun said with faux-bewilderment. "[They responded] 'I think twice so far.' "Our guys did a great job of adjusting. Sometimes against teams like that, you have to be careful about being so, 'We want to stop the run and make an opponent one-dimensional.' You can become so committed that you can expose yourself in the passing game. Our staff did an incredible job, and our guys were great at adjusting in-week but also in-game." One of the biggest adjustments was the pass rush, where junior Aidan Hubbard, who came into the game with two sacks, sacked Tagovailoa three times. "It was being in the right place, and dedication every week," Hubbard said about his breakthrough. "Put in the work every day and it's a group effort. The D-line was getting after the quarterback and it allows for other guys to make plays." Linebackers Bryce Gallagher and Xander Mueller chipped in a sack a piece, and so did grad transfer Reggie Pearson, the nose tackle who marauded through the offensive line to envelop Tagovailoa on a crucial third-and-14 at the start of the fourth to force a punt.



Kicker Jack Olsen (right), doing his signature "In the Barn" celebration with guard Dom D'Antonio, was 4-for-4 on field goals. (Associated Press)