EVANSTON - Northwestern came roaring back from a 31-10 fourth-quarter deficit to stun Minnesota, 37-34, in overtime in their Big Ten home opener on Saturday night at Ryan Field. It seemed like the same old, same old when the Gophers opened up a three-touchdown lead headed into the fourth quarter. After all, they had won the last two games in the series by 28 and 27 points, respectively, and seemed headed for another lopsided win for their fourth win in a row over the Wildcats. Then Ben Bryant and the offense went to work, rattling off 21 unanswered points in regulation, capped by a touchdown with just two seconds remaining, before scoring the final touchdown to capture the win in overtime. Bryant had one of the best games by a Northwestern quarterback in recent memory, throwing for 396 yards and four touchdowns. Wide receiver Bryce Kirtz finished with 10 catches for 215 yards and two touchdowns, tying the record for second-most receiving yards by a Wildcat in program history. Wide receiver AJ Henning and tight end Charlie Mangieri caught touchdowns as well, and senior running back Cam Porter reached the end zone for the first time this season. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's dramatic comeback victory.



Ben Bryant locked down the starting quarterback spot: To parrot interim head coach David Braun, Bryant is Northwestern's starting quarterback. Period. The sixth-year transfer from Cincinnati showed flashes through his first three games before putting it all together to lead the Wildcats’ thrilling rally. "We're very proud of Ben," Braun said. "What I'm most proud of him for is just the resiliency, the toughness, the intangibles. "If you want an indication of who Ben Bryant is and what he stands for, all you have to do is watch him put that on full display for a full game tonight." Bryant threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns on nearly 50 attempts. That's the most yards of his college career, the most attempts since he slung the ball 57 times against Ohio in 2021 for Eastern Michigan in 2021, and tied for his most touchdowns with the four he threw for Cincinnati against Indiana last season. The Wildcats needed absolute excellence to come back in this one and Bryant delivered in spades. "It's a lot of emotions," Bryant said on winning a game with such a huge workload. "This team, we've been through so much. It's so nice to get that victory in the West and to do it the way we did. "It came down to more than four quarters, which Coach Braun talks about all the time, and I'm very happy with how we executed." So long as he's healthy, Ben Bryant is Northwestern's starter this season.

Bryce Kirtz is dangerous when healthy: Bryant's not the only one who has shown flashes. Kirtz has played well in spurts throughout his Northwestern career but has always been hampered by injuries. Minnesota got to experience what a fully healthy Kirtz can do on Saturday night. "I've had four knee surgeries over the past four years," Kirtz said. "Tonight really brought it all to light and it really just showed me why all that hard work and all that time in the training room paid off." Kirtz put together the best single-game performance by a Northwestern wide receiver in nearly 40 years, finishing just 11 yards shy of the all-time single-game receiving record jointly held by Jim Lash (1972) and Todd Sheets (1980). The Wildcats have their toughest test of the season on Saturday when they host No. 7 Penn State, but they'll do so knowing they have a potential game-changer at wide receiver.

This team believes in itself: It takes a special group to rip off three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Braun described the unwavering faith on the sidelines throughout the game, even when they fell behind by three scores multiple times. "I kept going up and down the sideline and this is what I keep coming back to with this team," he said. "For the first time since I've been here, you look in their eyes, you looked at their body language and they weren't flinching. "Because we got this. We've got this. We talk about four quarters or however long it takes. There was belief. They expected victory tonight." This is a team filled with veterans that have suffered their share of defeat in their careers. By coming back to beat Minnesota they beat PJ Fleck and the Golden Gophers for the first time since 2018. They won their first one-score game since beating Nebraska in Ireland in 2022, and their first Big Ten West game at Ryan Field since burying Illinois in December of 2020. This was a team weighted by losing streaks and negative momentum in almost any way you want to slice it over the last two-plus seasons. And they shouldered their own struggles behind a steadfast belief that they had the chance to turn this game, if not this season around. "Stay the course," Braun said was the message he gave to his team headed into the fourth quarter. "The results weren't showing up yet, but the areas this group had been challenged in kept showing up. Stay the course. "I can't tell you how many young men came up to and said 'Coach, we've got this. We've got you.' Again, it's a reflection of them and how special this group is."



Team captain sixth-year tight end Charlie Mangieri caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime on a 25-yard wheel route from Ben Bryant. (Associated Press)