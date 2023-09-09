EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern snapped its home and overall losing streaks in a 38-7 win over UTEP. The game started slow, heading into halftime tied at seven, before the Wildcats ground the Miners down and ran away with it in the second half. Northwestern hit UTEP from all over, and no one person flies off the stat sheet. Three different quarterbacks scored. Starter Ben Bryant threw and ran for a touchdown before leaving with an upper body injury, Ryan Hilinski threw for a touchdown on a screen, and presumed fourth-stringer Jack Lausch ran for the Wildcats' opening score. This marked the first win for interim head coach David Braun and the first win for a Northwestern program desperately in need of good news. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's blowout win over UTEP:



Braun was grateful for support in first win The first home game of the season is always difficult to sell as students are yet to arrive on campus and non-conference opponents are often harder to market, so Ryan Field was probably about 40-50% full. That didn't matter to interim head coach David Braun. "I really want to thank everyone who came out today," he said. "Our band being there, parents, supporters, fans, for our guys to walk off the bus and go through that Wildcat Walk... "The energy that was around Ryan Field, we talked all camp about how critical it was to for us to be able to protect Ryan Field, to protect our home field advantage. We got off to a great start today and so much credit goes to our guys for responding to the challenge." Braun's first game as a head coach ended with a shocking 24-7 loss at Rutgers. He bounced back in a big way to pick up his first win, and made sure people knew who truly deserved the credit. "This is our win," Braun said. "It means so much to me because it was with an incredible group of people and I really appreciate the way they've handled all of this." Braun was asked postgame if the team needed this win after going through a difficult summer in the aftermath of the hazing investigation, and defaulted to a standard answer before letting relief break through. "I don't know if we needed [a win], what we need is continued support and we need one another. That's what we've leaned on," he said. "But my gosh does it feel good to see those guys have big smiles on their faces and celebrate. I'm just so happy for our players. It's a special day."

Running back Cam Porter finished with 17 carries for 90 yards. (Associated Press)