Northwestern escaped a legitimate upset bid with an ugly 61-51 win over Prairie View A&M on Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. A horrid offensive start put Northwestern on upset alert, but Robbie Beran and the team's defensive intensity helped the Wildcats ultimately take care of business late in the game. The final 10-point margin looks comfortable, but this game was far from easy. PVAMU led 29-24 at halftime, and 47-42 with 10:25 remaining. Then, the Wildcats woke up and went on a 19-4 run to close out the game. "Today, those are games that when they were younger, we'd lose," Collins said. "It's not going well, you're not winning, you short-circuit and panic, and can disintegrate as a team. "We just kept saying stay together, stay the course, keep getting stops." Robbie Beran led all scorers with 20 points, Chase Audige scored 11 points and was a defensive menace with four blocks and two steals. Here are our takeaways from the escape against the Panthers that pushed the Wildcats' record to 7-2:



Robbie Beran delivered on his potential

The slow starts by this year's Northwestern offense are becoming the stuff of legend. Thankfully, Beran was there to save the day. Beran poured in 13 points in the first half on his way to 20 in the game to match his career high. While the Wildcats were incredibly inefficient as a team, Beran was the calm in the storm. He went 6-for-11 from the field, 4-for-9 from three and 4-for-4 at the line. "My teammates found me within the offense," Beran said. "There really wasn't anything I was doing differently. With their zone, we expected them to try and junk up the game with a couple different looks. My teammates found me on a few different reversals." Not only was Beran heroic on offense, he was exemplary on defense and on the glass. He blocked three shots and led the team with 12 rebounds. Bera played with his shoulder wrapped and his left hand taped, but Collins said that it was standard wear and tear, and nothing to worry about long-term. "We've played a lot of tough and physical games, so he has a little bit of a shoulder issue and a little bit of a hand issue, but nothing that will keep him out," Collins said. "I really like that we have the rest of this week to get him healthy."



Northwestern's offensive struggles are not going anywhere

Northwestern has had icy starts to games before, but they all pale in comparison to their first half against Prairie View A&M. The Wildcats scored just 24 points on a putrid 19% from the floor and 22% from beyond the arc. Beran kept Northwestern in it -- an absurd sentence to read about from a matchup with a SWAC opponent -- by scoring the first 13 Wildcat points. Non-Beran players were held scoreless for the first 11:22 of play. “Really credit Robbie [Beran], in that first half," said Collins. "You know, all together, you look at his numbers. 20 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, thought he had a great game all around but in the first half, he really kept us afloat.” Northwestern picked up their shooting in the second half, but finished a grisly 29.5% from the floor and 27.6% from beyond the arc. The Wildcats rallied in the second half and went on a barnstorming 19-4 run to seal the win, but their offensive woes remain troublesome. Collins said his team found a second-half rhythm by competing hard, immersing themselves in the flow of the game and letting shots find them. "I think when you throw yourself into competition, and competing, and you forget about [getting] your shot, you'll make them when you're a good player," Collins said. "If you're not shooting well, forget about not shooting well. "Boo took three charges. Chase played great defense. The ball is going to find you and you'll end up making shots."



Audige has hit another level defensively