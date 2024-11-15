Fearless Forecast: No. 2 Ohio State vs. Northwestern

Northwestern is out of their bye week and set to host No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at Wrigley Field for Homecoming.

Both teams played Purdue as their previous opponent. The Wildcats won 26-20 in overtime on Nov. 2. The Buckeyes, who had looked mortal with narrow wins over Nebraska and Penn State, cruised past the Boilermakers in a 45-0 rout last week.

Ohio State enters the game with the second-best offense in yards per game in the Big Ten, while Northwestern ranks 18th. The Buckeyes score 38.6 points per game, more than double the Wildcats' 19.2 mark.

Northwestern enters the game as 28.5-point underdogs and any hope for an upset rides heavily on Ohio State looking past them to their final two foes: No. 5 Indiana and arch-rival Michigan.

History is not on the Wildcats’ side: they have lost the last 10 games in the series, and 34 of the last 35. It's been 20 years since Northwestern upset the Buckeyes, though Ohio State's margin of victory in the last two games has been 14 points or less.

The Wildcats stand at 4-5 with three games to play, needing two wins to lock up a bowl game and one to put themselves in a favorable spot to earn a bid on Academic Progress Rate.

