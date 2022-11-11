Northwestern overcame a tough shooting night to thump NIU, 63-46. Robbie Beran led the scoring effort with 15 points, dropping 13 in the first half, and Ty Berry had his first career double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. NIU guard Keshawn Williams was the game's leading scorer with 19 points, but Northwestern executed very well defensively. The Wildcats forced 17 turnovers and held the Huskies to just 46 points on the night. Williams led the way, but he was 7-for-18 from the field and 0-for-5 beyond the arc. The Wildcats had this game in hand from the tip. Read about our takeaways from their second win of the season:



Beran is more aggressive

Beran's development has left much to be desired for Northwestern fans who wanted the forward to step up, be proactive and fulfill his four-star potential. Two games into the season, it looks like Beran has picked up the gauntlet and accepted that challenge. This is Boo Buie's offense, but Beran led the Wildcats in scoring for the second time this season. He poured in 13 points in the first half, leading Northwestern in field-goal attempts through the first frame. He finished with 15 points to again lead Northwestern's scoring efforts, as he did with 20 in the season opener. In an otherwise brutal shooting night, Beran was efficient. He shot 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-4 from three-point range, albeit only 3-for-6 at the free-throw line. His second half scoring was tamped down by a quick bout of foul trouble, and then the game was out of NIU's reach and the Wildcats went on cruise control. Beran's scoring has been a welcome sight for a Northwestern team trying to replace the offensive production of transfers Pete Nance and Ryan Young. While Buie will probably lead the team in shots, as he did tonight, Beran has led the way on the scoreboard so far. This dynamic is unlikely to hold come conference play, but it is encouraging to see Beran taking initiative and being proactive on the offensive end.



Buie hit shots down the stretch to open up a lead, but Northwestern needs him and the offense to be more efficient to fight for wins down the road. (Northwestern Basketball)

Wildcats need to improve efficiency before conference play

It has been a fairly warm November, but the Wildcats were ice cold from just about everywhere on Friday night. Their shooting percentages were abysmal: 41.4% from the field, 22.7% from three and 58.8% from the line. Several players also struggled to find a rhythm. Buie and Chase Audige, two players Northwestern will rely on to create shots against tougher non-conference opponents and come conference play, combined to shoot 7-for-24 from the field and 1-for-10 from beyond the arc. Audige seemed especially frustrated. Head coach Chris Collins noted that Audige has been fighting through a back injury recently as he continues to search for the shooting touch he had his first year at Northwestern. Audige and Buie both have a shoot-to-get-hot, shoot-to-stay-hot mentality that can take Northwestern out of some games, and bring them back into others. Regulating and riding that variance will be key to Northwestern finding wins later on in the season, and working through them against a MAC opponent is why these games are scheduled.



Great game from Ty Berry

Berry has stepped up so far this year and delivered two quality performances. A double-double from a 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard is unexpected to say the least, but there Berry was crashing the glass and pulling down 11 rebounds to go with his 11 points. It is highly unlikely that this is the sign of a new normal, or even something that will be repeated again this season, but Berry's effort and play has been elevated early. Last season, Berry split starts evenly with Julian Roper, who is a better defender but not the shooter Berry is. This season, Collins has given Berry starter minutes and he has responded well. Roper missed the opener with an undisclosed illness and played 16 minutes against NIU. Berry has hit the ground running. If he is going to deliver a double-double and three steals a night, it may become his spot to lose.



Tight rotation from Collins